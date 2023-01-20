On April 30, 2022, country singer Naomi Judd died by suicide at her Tennessee mansion following her mental struggles.

Multiple outlets recently reported details of the late singing sensation's heartbreaking note, among documents released by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office this week. Besides the note, some startling suicide scene images have also been leaked online, allegedly obtained from the police department.

The circulation of the images has left many distressed on social media, as many have slammed internet users for sharing the graphic pictures. Reacting to the release of "deeply personal information" and "graphic images" of the crime scene, Twitterati @LindseyBoylan slammed the police's move as "disgusting," writing:

"I think it is just disgusting, just despicable that police release deeply personal information & graphic images of people who die by suicide against their family's wishes simply because they are a public person. I am beyond disgusted by the police doing this with Naomi Judd."

Lindsey Boylan @LindseyBoylan I think it is just disgusting, just despicable that police release deeply personal information & graphic images of people who die by suicide against their family’s wishes simply because they are a public person.



I am beyond disgusted by the police doing this with Naomi Judd. I think it is just disgusting, just despicable that police release deeply personal information & graphic images of people who die by suicide against their family’s wishes simply because they are a public person. I am beyond disgusted by the police doing this with Naomi Judd.

Netizens condemn the circulation of images of Naomi Judd's heartbreaking last note and suicide scene

After news of Naomi Judd's suicide surfaced online, many fans were left grief-stricken. However, the recent circulation of the five-time Grammy winner's suicide note, along with the harrowing images from the crime scene, has further saddened netizens. While talking about the official release of the photos, a few fans opined how such moves are never meant for "public interest."

In addition, many Twitter users have also criticized tabloids and those sharing the "suicide note contents and photos" online for disregarding the privacy of Judd's family. Calling out on their lack of "morals," Twitteratis urged the online community not to engage in the task of sharing such images.

dedo @neciedc @LindseyBoylan Equally disgusting are the tabloids that share the suicide note contents and photos. Bottom feeders with absolutely no morals, ethics, or common decency. @LindseyBoylan Equally disgusting are the tabloids that share the suicide note contents and photos. Bottom feeders with absolutely no morals, ethics, or common decency.

Natalie Weiner @natalieweiner the places publishing naomi judd police report stuff are just about the lowest of the low the places publishing naomi judd police report stuff are just about the lowest of the low

MsZucc @CarmiOnTheVerge @nypost A suicide note should never be made public. Who leaked this? This is horrible. And Naomi Judd was mentally ill so take her note for what it’s worth. @Wynonna hang in there. @nypost A suicide note should never be made public. Who leaked this? This is horrible. And Naomi Judd was mentally ill so take her note for what it’s worth. @Wynonna hang in there.

Heather 🖤💛 @MrsSqd The media is evil for releasing the sordid details of Naomi Judd’s death. I pray for her family, especially her daughters. Horrible! The media is evil for releasing the sordid details of Naomi Judd’s death. I pray for her family, especially her daughters. Horrible!

Lorie Liebig @lorieliebig Accidentally saw the Naomi Judd crime scene photos and I am just absolutely sickened and disgusted that these have been published. Any outlet who posts those should be ashamed and called out for it. Accidentally saw the Naomi Judd crime scene photos and I am just absolutely sickened and disgusted that these have been published. Any outlet who posts those should be ashamed and called out for it.

£rica @ExorcisingErica Was it REALLY necessary to publish Naomi Judd’s suicide note and blood soaked bed? Was it? Did it help clear anything up? Did it answer any lingering questions? Did it allow this woman a shred of dignity left to her name postmortem? Is it helping her fractured family heal? No. Was it REALLY necessary to publish Naomi Judd’s suicide note and blood soaked bed? Was it? Did it help clear anything up? Did it answer any lingering questions? Did it allow this woman a shred of dignity left to her name postmortem? Is it helping her fractured family heal? No.

Kate 👩🏼‍⚕️ @Kate_Retired Releasing Naomi Judd’s suicide note and police photos in no way serves the public interest. It merely generates revenue for news outlets and adds to the pain of an already grieving family. Releasing Naomi Judd’s suicide note and police photos in no way serves the public interest. It merely generates revenue for news outlets and adds to the pain of an already grieving family.

Maria Baja @TriaRyder @LindseyBoylan Wrong on so many levels. Not just upsetting they did this to Naomi but her family, namely Wy. @LindseyBoylan Wrong on so many levels. Not just upsetting they did this to Naomi but her family, namely Wy.

Q (aka KiKi Fulton) @AmericanQF Please do not share the police records about Naomi Judd’s death. How disgraceful of the police to share a private matter and private pain. The media should have refused to report on it. Please do not share the police records about Naomi Judd’s death. How disgraceful of the police to share a private matter and private pain. The media should have refused to report on it.

Daniel Aubry @DashofDan @LindseyBoylan What! Disgusting. And what a cruel thing to do to that family. @LindseyBoylan What! Disgusting. And what a cruel thing to do to that family.

Naomi Judd's daughters released an official statement through Instagram to disclose the cause of their mother's unfortunate passing

On May 1, 2022, Judd's daughters, Ashley, 54, and Wynonna, 58, issued a joint statement via social media platforms to disclose the news that their late mother died of "mental illness."

The Judd sisters wrote in their joint statement:

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Her autopsy report revealed the details surrounding her unfortunate passing a few months later in August. It mentioned "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound" as the reason for the death.

Naomi Judd is survived by her daughters and her husband, Larry Strickland.

Poll : 0 votes