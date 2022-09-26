Wynonna Judd opens up about Naomi Judd’s loss months after death

Naomi Judd’s daughter Wynonna Judd opened up about her mother’s demise in April this year during an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning. She said that she is still angry after her mother’s death, stating that the feeling will not pass for some time. The reason for Wynonna’s anger is that she could not help her mother.

She mentioned:

“Because she had had episodes before and she got better. And that’s what I live in is like, was there anything I should have looked for? Or should I have known I didn’t?”

CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 @CBSSunday Mother Naomi and daughter Wynonna Judd were one of the most successful country music duos in history. In her first interview since the death of her mother, Wynonna talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about using music to keep grief at bay. cbsn.ws/3DY6Twe Mother Naomi and daughter Wynonna Judd were one of the most successful country music duos in history. In her first interview since the death of her mother, Wynonna talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about using music to keep grief at bay. cbsn.ws/3DY6Twe https://t.co/M2sU7ihSNv

CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 @CBSSunday Country music star Wynonna Judd talks about going on tour and her journey with grief after the death of her mother Naomi. cbsn.ws/3DY6Twe Country music star Wynonna Judd talks about going on tour and her journey with grief after the death of her mother Naomi. cbsn.ws/3DY6Twe https://t.co/TCo1LmFTRx

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide and self-harm

Speaking about the moments after her mother’s death, Wynonna recalled that she rushed to her residence to see her mother after her sister Ashley found the body. She stated that she said goodbye to her mom at the hospital and was trying to figure out what to do next.

Wynonna said that she feels her mother’s presence and also spoke about her relationship with Naomi as she said:

“We were incredibly close, and then she’d get mad at me… and we’d not get along and be disconnected and then we’d come back together and hug and cry. It was incredibly complicated. We tried really hard and those are the tears, because I know that we tried, and we did pretty damn good. Most of the time.”

Saying that all of these are past feelings now, she stated that an individual loses a lot following the death of their mother. Wynonna added that her mom once took her hand and said that her life was better because of her and she mentioned that those memories are now all coming back to her.

Naomi Judd died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 76

Naomi Judd died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound (Image via Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Naomi Judd died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30, 2022, at her residence in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee. She was 76 years old at the time of her death. Following her demise, her daughters wrote on Twitter:

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.”

While appearing on Good Morning America on May 12, 2022, Ashley Judd disclosed the reasons that led to her mother’s death. She revealed the same to increase awareness about mental illness and wanted the cause of death to be shared by the family instead of someone else.

Naomi Judd suffered from depression for a long time alongside anxiety, panic attacks, and suicidal thoughts. She took medication like lithium, which severely affected her, leading to facial edema, alopecia, and tremors.

Naomi’s memorial was televised on CMT and a show titled Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration was broadcast from the Ryman Auditorium, hosted by Robin Roberts. Well-known faces from the entertainment industry like Reese Witherspoon, Morgan Freeman, Oprah Winfrey, Salma Hayek, Jamey Johnson, and others appeared on the show.

Naomi Judd became popular after forming a duo called The Judds with her daughter Wynonna. She started her show Naomi’s New Morning in 2005 and was a judge and mentor on the reality competition series, Can You Duet, in 2008. She also appeared in the 2011 Lifetime TV movie, The Killing Game.

