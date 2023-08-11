Amare Geda GoFundMe raises more than $27,000 as Seattle rideshare driver killed in carjacking incident

Amare Geda, a 52-year-old longtime driver for Uber and Lyft, was identified as the victim killed during a carjacking incident at First Avenue and South Walker Street in SODO on Tuesday, August 8.

Authorities said that on Tuesday, an unidentified suspect, who was not a rideshare customer, fatally shot Amre Geda while carjacking his car. The suspect, who is yet to be caught, reportedly drove away in Geda's Toyota Prius.

Police found Geda’s body early Tuesday at 3.30 am at First Avenue and South Walker Street in SODO Seattle.

Amare Geda worked as a rideshare driver for 14 years

In the wake of the tragic incident, a GofundMe for the Ethiopian man Amare Geda, created to pay for his funeral expenses has raised $27,000. The fundraiser said that Geda, who was living in the U.S. for decades, was the sole provider for his family. The page revealed that Geda, a father of two, worked tirelessly to provide for his family.

“This GoFundMe campaign aims to ease the financial burden on this grieving family. Every contribution, big or small, will help cover funeral costs which will be in Ethiopia, legal support, and support for his family in this difficult time.”

Reacting to the incident, in a Facebook Post, The Seattle Rideshare Drivers Association mourned the loss of Geda, who reportedly worked two jobs for 14 years to support his family. The statement said that the slain driver worked at the airport by day and drove for the rideshare company at night. The statement read:

“One of our Rideshare driver members was killed in the Sodo neighborhood this (Tuesday) morning. To support his family, he worked two jobs for the past 14 years. At night, he drove, while during the day, he worked at the airport.”

The Rideshare association also expressed concern for the safety of the workers as Geda was the second rideshare driver killed in the last six months.

“This is the second killing in the last six months. Seattle's Uber and Lyft drivers are very concerned about their safety. How long will it take for the community and our local lawmakers to realize that the safety of drivers is the safety of riders?”

Addressing the incident, in a statement to KOMO News, Rideshare company, Lyft said:

“I can confirm that this tragic incident did not occur on the Lyft platform."

Meanwhile, Uber condoled Amare Geda’s passing and said that they have been in touch with law enforcement. The statement read:

"We’re saddened by this senseless act of violence that took Mr Geda’s life, and our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time. We have been in touch with law enforcement and are continuing to assist them in their investigation."

The incident comes in the wake of the killing of Nasrat Ahmad Yar, a Lyft driver in Washington, DC, who was gunned down last month. Nasrat Ahmad Yar, a father of four who had moved to the US from Afghanistan with his family to escape the Taliban takeover in 2021, was killed when he was working an “extra late shift” for the rideshare company on July 3.

As police continue to investigate Amare Geda’s case, they have asked people with information on the victim’s carjacked car to contact 911. Amare Geda’s car was described as "a light blue 2014 Toyota Prius with Washington license plates BEP3940.” Police said that the vehicle had one mismatched rim.