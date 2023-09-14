What is streptococcal toxic shock syndrome? Mathias Uribe GoFundMe raises $243,362 as rare infection results in amputation

Mathias Uribe, a 14-year-old Tennessee boy, had his hands and legs amputated after experiencing flu-like symptoms that morphed into a deadly bacterial infection. A GoFundMe page set up on behalf of the teen’s parents explained that in mid-June, Mathias Uribe began experiencing "flu-like symptoms." However, on June 30 the teen had to be rushed to a hospital after his heart stopped and went into cardiac arrest.

The teen was airlifted to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, where he was immediately put under an ECMO machine after being diagnosed with pneumonia and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome, which resulted in organ failure.

The CDC defines streptococcal toxic shock syndrome as a rare bacterial infection that results in septic shock, organ failure, and potential death. It is exceedingly difficult to diagnose the disease at the onset as it starts with flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, nausea and vomiting.

However, in sporadic cases, the flu-like symptoms swiftly change into multiple organ failure, often resulting in death. The ECMO machine allowed blood to be pumped outside of Mathias' body to help the heart and lungs to heal. However, Mathias had to have his hands and legs amputated as the blood supply to the organs had been compromised due to the bacterial infection.

In a statement to WSMV, Dr. Katherine Boyle, the assistant professor of Pediatrics Critical Care Medicine at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital, described the teen’s condition as extremely rare. She said:

“Sometimes, when you get the flu, it does set you up for a bacterial infection. But even then, most kids don’t get nearly as sick as Mathias did.”

Mathias Uribe is currently recovering from multiple surgeries at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital

A GoFundMe page set up to help cover the costs of Mathias Uribe's eventual hospital stay has raised over $243000 of its $500,000 goal amount. The page said that Mathias, who was taken out of ECMO therapy on July 12, after his condition began to improve, is in the ICU receiving treatment at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital at the moment.

The page said that on July 21, the parents were told that his extremities had been compromised and they had to make the difficult decision to amputate his arms and legs. The page said:

“ECMO saved his life by saving his organs. However, his extremities did not receive enough blood flow. For this reason, after speaking to his medical team and after exhausting all options on Friday, July 21st the medical team made the difficult decision to amputate his left leg below the knee.”

The devastated parents described their son as a fighter with an indomitable spirit and a loving heart.

“Our brilliant, 14-year-old son is a fighter. Our son has always been a happy, tender, loving boy, who touches the heart of everyone around him.”

The teen’s parents said that Mathias Uribe, a talented athlete and part of the cross-country team, wants to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to positively impact the world.