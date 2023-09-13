What happened to Alycia Weir? GoFundMe raises over $10,000 as Utah woman dies in a crash

Alycia Weir, a 21-year-old Utah Woman, suffered critical injuries after she was ejected from her car in a horriffic crash on I-15 in Lindon. Weir who was rushed to a hospital reportedly died later from wounds sustained in the accident.

The incident occurred on Monday, September 11, 2023, when a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck pulling a utility trailer bumped into the back of a black Suzuki SUV that had stopped in traffic.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cam Roden said that the impact caused the SUV to spin to the right, overturn and roll down an embankment. The SUV then came to a rest on its wheels as the 21-year-old passenger, Alycia Weir, was ejected from the vehicle.

Weir, who sustained critical injuries in the collision, was rushed to the hospital, where she died from her injuries. Authorities said that the three occupants in the truck that clipped Weir's SUV, were not injured in the crash.

Alycia Weir's family seek financial assistance in wake of the accident that left the 21-year-old with critical injuries

In the wake of the accident, a GoFundMe created by the aunt of the crash victim has raised over $10,000. On the Crowdfunding page, Alycia Weir’s aunt, Tami Anderson, said that the grieving family reeling from the incident required financial assistance as they are faced with crippling medical bills.

“We are all devastated. In life, she was a very giving young woman and as we grieve her we are thankful to know that she will continue to live on and give to those she’s able to be a donor to. The medical bills will be astronomical as well as other expenses that may come in the near future.”

Anderson described her niece as a feisty and talented person loved by many in the community. Anderson also revealed Alycia Weir's parents and brothers are devastated over the accident that claimed the life of her niece. She added:

“I hope you will consider donating to this amazing family who give so much love and service to their community. We continue to pray for Alycia and all those who know her. WE LOVE YOU ALYCIA!”

