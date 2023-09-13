What happened to Elijah Holt? Caledonia High School graduate identified as victim in US 131 fatal crash  

Elijah Holt, an 18-year-old recent Caledonia High School graduate, was identified as the victim killed in a car crash on Monday, September 11, 2023. Michigan State Police said that the incident occurred southbound on US-131 in Solon Township, near Cedar Springs.

On Monday morning, Elijah Holt was reportedly returning from a visit to Ferris State when his car veered off the highway on the left side of the road and struck a tree, killing the teenager. It is unclear if the teen, a 2023 graduate of Caledonia High School, was speeding at the time of the crash.

Elijah Holt GoFundMe raises over 57,000 in wake of the tragic crash

Expand Tweet

In the wake of the crash, a GoFundMe created to support the Holt family has raised over 57,000. The fundraiser revealed the Holt family had suffered many tragedies this year.

Last month, Elijah Holt’s father, Curtis Holt, was reportedly injured in a tornado. Curtis was reportedly on his way home from his son Caiden’s football game at Hartland High School when the weather turned and his car that was caught in a tornado was thrown into the median. Curtis, who sustained multiple injuries, was taken to a hospital where he was recovering from the ordeal.

The fundraiser said that Elijah Holt’s death has amplified the family’s pain and suffering as they were already dealing with insurmountable medical bills, stemming from his father’s accident last month. The fundraiser said:

“I hope you will consider donating to this amazing family who give so much love and service to their community. We continue to pray for Alycia and all those who know her. WE LOVE YOU ALYCIA!”

In the wake of his passing, the devastated family of Elijah Holt remembered him as a selfless young man who always put others' needs before his own. In a statement to Wood TV, Ryel Daye, Holt’s cousin, said:

“That’s like my little brother … it’s hard,” said Date. “Not having him here. If you didn’t know Elijah, he could’ve made you laugh and smile in any situation. He was always going to bring out the best out of you, and he was always going to put you first.”

Daye revealed that his cousin was a basketball player and the two often played after school. Caledonia High School released a statement about Holt’s passing and wrote:

“Elijah’s passing will leave a void for many and there will be times in the days and weeks ahead that will be trying. While returning to regular routines may provide some solace, we acknowledge the difficulties many will face. Our dedicated student support team is available to provide care for anyone in need.”

Caledonia Athletics, an Instagram account run by a community member and not associated with the school, also paid tribute to the late teen.