Who is Sabrina Peckham? GoFundMe raises more than $5,800 for woman eaten by 14-foot alligator 

Sabrina Peckham, a 41-year-old transient woman, was identified as the victim found dead in the jaws of a 13-foot alligator in Largo, Florida. Peckham, who has a history of trespassing in the county wetland property close to the woodlands where she was thought to have lived, was spotted on Friday, September 22, by a passerby after he saw the victim’s lifeless body dragged by the alligator.

The man reportedly called 911, who arrived shortly after and “humanely killed” the massive reptile. However, witnesses in the area say the alligator dragged from the water and shot several times before retrieving Peckham’s body from his mouth.

Authorities investigating the case said that they have yet to determine if Peckham was killed by the gator before her lifeless body was found clenched in the reptile’s jaw.

Family speaks out as Sabrina Peckham was found dead inside a 13-foot alligator in Largo, Florida

In the wake of the incident, Sabrina Peckham’s daughter Breauna Dorris organized a fundraising campaign to help raise funds to cover funeral costs. The page asking for $10,000 has raised $5,800 from over a hundred donors who commiserated about her mother’s violent death.

“Sabrina was loved by many and we expected many many more years with her. Our family is in shambles trying to cope with this kind of loss. Sabrina only being 41 and homeless at the time had no funeral or death arrangements set up. We will be using the funds raised for crematory expenses and laying her to rest in our family plot.”

In a Facebook post, Peckham’s daughter also spoke out against the false narrative circulating online that claimed the victim taunted the alligator before she was attacked. Breauna Dorris, while revealing the “unbearable pain” her family had to endure in the wake of the victim’s death, added that her mother, who was homeless, was living with the transient population in the nearby wooded area when she was attacked.

"Some details I would like to share is that my mother did not “taunt” the alligator as some are saying in the news outlets' comments. My mother was a part of the homeless population that lived in the nearby wooded area. It is believed that she may have been walking to or from her campsite near the creek in the dark and the alligator attacked from the water.”

The post was written in the wake of reports that revealed Peckham, who was homeless, was previously caught by Pinellas County officers trespassing on a wetland in the neighborhood.

Per the New York Post, on July 14, despite signage that warned against entering the premises, Sabrina Peckham trespassed onto a county wetland just half a mile from where she was found dead Friday.

On September 8, Sabrina Peckham was released after pleading no contest to the misdemeanor. Records cited in the New York Post said that the victim had multiple run-ins with the law in 2014, including drug and theft convictions.