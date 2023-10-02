Who was Madison Argo? GoFundme raises more than $14,000 as Cobb County High school band director dies aged 32 

Madison Argo, Cobb County High School band director, reportedly passed away at the age of 32 from an undisclosed incident. While the cause of death was not made available at the time of writing this article, a fundraising page revealed that Argo, who worked as a band director at Wheeler High School in Marietta, died unexpectedly last week, on Thursday, September 28.

In the wake of the 32-year-old’s sudden passing, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to cover financial expenses and has raised $14,000. The campaign created by Wheeler Band Booster Club praised Argo’s dedication to his students. The fundraising page asking for $15,000 said:

“We have organized this fundraising campaign to help his family cover costs associated with his funeral and the other sudden and unexpected expenses required to bring together families from overseas. All proceeds will be directed to his father and sister.”

All we know about Wheeler High School band director Madison Argo in wake of his sudden passing

The Wheeler High School in Marietta is mourning the loss of their band director, Madison Argo, who unexpectedly died on Thursday, September 28. Argo, who led the marching band and conducted class bands at the high school, began his second year in the position before he tragically died.

The Alabama native, who graduated from Auburn University in 2014, received his undergraduate degree in music education before obtaining his master's in wind conducting from Ball State University in 2021. For eight years, Madison Argo was also a band member at the Macy’s Great American Marching Band in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

In 2022, shortly before starting at Wheeler High School as a band director, he worked as the assistant band director at Rowlett High School in Rowlett, Texas.

"We mourn along with the Wheeler High School community following the passing of the school's band director," a Wheeler High School spokesperson said. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those who are grieving. School counselors will continue to be available to support students and staff during this difficult time."

Auburn University Marching Band also paid tribute to their alumni, who was remembered as an outstanding student. In an Instagram post, Auburn University Marching Band Director, Dr. Corey Spurlin said:

“The Auburn Band family is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our most outstanding alumni, Madison.”

Spurlin revealed that Madison Argo served as drum major for the University Marching Band in 2012 and 2013.

"This Saturday, as we reflect back on Auburn’s amazing victory over Georgia ten years ago, I will be thinking of Madison and his leadership of our band that day and throughout his time at Auburn.” He added. “He loved his family, his band students, music, wrestling, and Auburn. He was a truly great Auburn man, and he will be missed.”

As people continue to mourn the loss of the beloved band director, the official cause of death has yet to be disclosed.