Who was Vonmar? Tributes pour in as viral Put Em' in a Coffin Vine star reportedly dies aged 32

Delvon Irving, popularly known as Vonmar, a rapper and prankster who has raked up millions of views documenting hilarious to mortifying antics on multiple social media platforms, including Vine, has reportedly died at the age of 32.

While the circumstances surrounding his death remained unclear, multiple social media accounts, including Who’s Making Noise on X (formerly known as Twitter), confirmed his death.

In the wake of his death, several people took to the internet to pay tribute to the prankster, credited as one of the original Chicago content creators who rose to online fame over the viral Put Em' in a Coffin prank.

All about viral Put Em' in a Coffin prankster Vonmar

Rapper and prankster Vonmar, part of Chicago rap crew Thot Boyz, grew up in the city. The rapper, who tried to emulate the stars of Jackass, went viral for his Put Em' in a Coffin prank.

"They were doing the EXACT THINGS I'm doing UNTIL THEY GOT FOUND and Started GETTING $$$$," he wrote on Facebook in 2014. "Guess WHAT?? I'm on my WAY."

What is Put Em' in a Coffin prank

Put Em' in a Coffin prank is a Vine video trend where they hurl themselves onto the flat surface of the hood of an oncoming car or a crowded table with arms outstretched before falling while posturing themselves as if lying down in a coffin.

The vine went viral in 2014, amassing more than 2.9 million views, 62,300 likes, and 62,000 shares, and turned into a trend where people online tried to emulate the stunt under the hashtags #PutEmInACoffin and #PutEmInTheCoffin.

Vonmar was arrested in 2015 over the "Put 'Em in a Coffin" prank

As Vonmar continued to gain social capital while documenting his antics online, in 2015, his stunts got him into legal trouble after he was arrested and charged for performing his Put Em' in a Coffin prank in a 7-11.

On New Year's Day in 2015, the prankster entered the 7-Eleven at 45 E. Chicago Ave with another man who leapt backwards onto a merchandise rack. Vonmar, who was filming the incident, can be seen telling the clerk, "He fell, bro," before doing the same.

The duo then ransacked the store while yelling the catchphrase "PutEmInACoffin." The Clerk is seen calling the police before the pair leave the store with a large coffee urn, which they later abandoned in a building.

In a Vine video he posted about the 7-Eleven incident, he wrote, "WRECKIN 711 LMFAO," which raked in 875,000 views on the social media platform and 2.2 million on Facebook. The prankster was later arrested and pleaded guilty to felony theft. He was sentenced to two years probation and 60 days in county jail.

Community reacts to social media star Vonmar's passing

In light of the news of his death, people online paid tribute to the social media star, recalling his viral antics.

As people continued to mourn the loss, authorities have yet to disclose details surrounding the prankster's death.