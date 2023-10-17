Who is Mia Shem? Hamas releases video of 21-year-old Israeli hostage

Palestine militant group Hamas has recently released footage of a hostage, Mia Shem, who is among the 200-250 abductees taken from the Supernova Music Festival earlier this month, where the extremists slaughtered hundreds of partygoers in a surprise ambush.

In the video, the 21-year-old from Shoham, Israel, is seen with her arm bandaged up as she implores to be reunited with her family. In the footage posted on Hamas' Telegram channel on Monday, October 16, Mia said that Hamas operated on her injured hand at a hospital in Gaza, adding that the militant group has been taking care of her, even providing medicines.

“I returned early Saturday morning from Sderot; I was at a party. I was seriously injured in my hand. I underwent surgery on my hand at the hospital [in Gaza] for 3 hours.”

In the clip, Mia, addressing the camera, alleged that everything was fine before pleading to be reunited with her family.

“They are taking care of me, giving me medicine, everything is fine. I only ask that they bring me home as soon as possible to my parents, to my siblings. Get me out of here as soon as possible. Please.”

What we know about Mia Shem, the Israeli citizen abducted by Hamas

Mia Shem’s mother, Karen Shem, who has been pleading for information about her missing daughter for days, said that she was relieved to discover she was alive.

While speaking with a reporter from Israel’s Channel 13 news Monday, Karen Shem said:

“My Mia is alive — I didn't know that until just now. I fell on the ground, I need to watch it again. My Mia went to a party to have fun, to enjoy herself. I didn't know if she was alive or dead until now."

In an interview with Katie Couric last week, a distraught Karen Shem expressed her concerns for her missing daughter, Mia, who disappeared after Palestine militants attacked the Supernova Music Festival on October 7, 2023.

At the time, Karen described her daughter as a sagacious and creative person who loves to paint. Karen, who is a single mother, revealed that Mia Shem, who has a sister and two brothers, was extremely close to her siblings and helped raise them.

Shortly before Hamas released the video of hostage Mia, In an interview with Katie Couric, Karen said:

“I don't know where my baby is. I really don't have any clue. I’m begging the national authorities to ask for something very simple to give us a list of all citizens you take. Tell us who you’ve got.”

IDF responds to Mia Shem's video

The Israel Defence Force has confirmed Mia Shem was abducted by Hamas, adding that they were speaking to her family. In a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter), IDF slammed Hamas for presenting itself as a humanitarian organization to the world in the wake of the massacre.

"In the video published by Hamas, they try to portray themselves as humane. However, they are a horrific terrorist organization responsible for the murder and abduction of babies, children, men, women and the elderly. At this time, we are deploying all intelligence and operational measures for the return of all hostages—including Mia."

More than 4,000 people have been killed in Israel and Gaza since Hamas attacked the country, where 200 Israelis, including children, were taken hostage.