Who was Michael Gambon married to? All about his wife and kids as Harry Potter star dies aged 82

Sir Michael Gambon, best known for playing Professor Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter movies and Phillip Marlowe in the show The Singing Detective, died on September 28, 2023, at the age of 82. The actor took on the role of Dumbledore after the original star, Richard Harris, who portrayed the character in the first two films, died in 2003.

The death of the four-time Bafta winner was confirmed by his wife, Lady Anne Gambon, and first son, Fergus, 59, who issued a statement via publicist Clair Dobbs. According to the statement, the beloved actor, who had worked in the entertainment industry for over six decades, died from pneumonia.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82. We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love,” the statement read.

Irish actor Michael Gambon’s private life explored in the wake of his death

Michael Gambon’s death was mourned by many, including his wife and children. Gambon was an accomplished Irish actor who starred in multiple theater productions, TV shows, and movies. His various roles won him several accolades, including Oliviers, BAFTAs, and Emmys.

The Dublin-born native, who moved to England as a child, made his first acting debut in a production of Othello in Dublin in 1962 at the age of 22. The same year, he married Anne Miller, a mathematician later known as Lady Anne Gambon. Later, the couple welcomed their first son, Fergus, who is now 59.

While the Harry Potter actor was often celebrated for his art, his personal life was marred by controversy. The actor was said to have had two children with a woman who was 25 years his junior while he was still married to his wife.

Michael Gambon and Philippa Hart (Image via Celebrity Family/Youtube)

Per multiple reports, in 2002, the actor revealed that he was embroiled in an affair with set designer Philippa Hart. Per her IMBD, Hart has worked in notable films like Sylvia, Sense and Sensibility, and Soop.

Gambon shares two sons with Hart, Tom (born in 2007) and Will (born in 2009). Despite his relationship with Hart (now 57 years old), he remained married to his wife Anne until his death.

Tribute pours in as actor Michael Gambon dies aged 82

The late Irish actor who was assigned the moniker “The Great Gambon” by Ralph Richardson was mourned by many on social media, including actor Jeremy Clarkson, who wrote:

Irish Prime Minister Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also paid tribute to the late actor, saying:

"A great actor. Whether performing in Beckett, Dennis Potter or Harry Potter, he gave his all to every performance."

Here are some other reactions to the demise of Gambon:

Michael Gambon, who announced his retirement in 2012, last appeared in a London production of Samuel Beckett’s play All That Fall.