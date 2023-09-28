Sir Michael Gambon, known for playing Dumbledore in the Harry Potter franchise, passes away at 82

Sir Michael John Gambon, best known for playing Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter franchise, died aged 82 on Thursday, September 28, 2023. Gambon was being treated for pneumonia, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his illness.

The Irish actor played the legendary headmaster of Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

Apart from his role in the aforementioned franchise, he was known for several other popular films. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in the year 1999.

Sir Michael Gambon's career and filmography

Expand Tweet

Born on October 19, 1940, to Mary and Edward Gambon in Dublin, Sir Michael Gambon started his career in his 20s in theatre by appearing in productions of Othello, Hamlet, Macbeth, and Coriolanus. He is best known for his work in A Chorus of Disapproval, A View from the Bridge, and Man of the Moment. In 1997, he made his Broadway debut in David Hare's Skylight.

Some of Gambon's popular films are Othello, The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover, The Wings of the Dove, The Insider, Gosford Park, Amazing Grace, The King's Speech, Quartet, Victoria & Abdul, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Fantastic Mr. Fox, etc. But, undoubtedly, the actor was best known for playing Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter films from 2004 to 2011.

Gambon received four BAFTA Awards, two Primetime Emmy Award nominations, a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play nomination, and even the Irish Film & Television Academy Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2020, he stood at no. 27 on The Irish Times' list of Ireland's greatest film actors.

Expand Tweet

In a 2014 interview with The Guardian, he was asked how he cried on cue, to which he replied,

"You just do it. That's what acting is. But I admit I try and summon up a powerful image. The one I often think of is that of a little girl in uniform, taken during the Vietnam war, with her clothes and body on fire because of an aerial bomb. I believe she recovered and is now a doctor, which makes me feel I'm not simply exploiting someone else's tragedy."

Harry Potter films' synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the Harry Potter franchise reads,

"Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint enchanted audiences over the course of eight films -- adapted from the wildly popular fantasy novels by J.K. Rowling -- that follow the magical education of a fledgling wizard."

The films were based on the eponymous novels by British author J. K. Rowling.