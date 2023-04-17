Harry Potter's biggest hits, ranked

The Harry Potter book series, written by J.K. Rowling, is the best-selling series of novels in history. The seven-book series has sold more than 600 copies globally and has created a special space in their fans' hearts. Needless to say, just like the books, the eight Harry Potter films also did very well at the box office. Additionally, the spin-offs of these books and movies have also garnered a lot of attention throughout the years.

Each release of the eight books saw fans of all ages gathering to watch the journey of the "Boy who lived" and all the interesting characters around him.

The series follows the life of the eponymous young boy is told on his 11th birthday that he is a wizard. As he makes his way to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, he meets Hermoine and Ron. Together, the trio navigates school and try to fight the evil wizard Lord Voldemort, who is willing to do all it takes to kill Potter and also take over the wizarding world.

As mentioned earlier, there are seven books made into eight movies, with the final book divided into two films. The first film was Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone which was released in 2001, and the last film was Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, which was released in 2011.

While all eight films were loved by fans, there are some that outperformed the others in terms of their revenue collection.

Five Harry Potter movies that rank the highest in terms of lifetime revenue collection

5) Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix - $292 million

In the first four movies, Lord Voldemort mostly operated from the shadows. However, by the time the trio's fifth year at school began in the Order of the Pheonix, He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named was back in the flesh.

This led to a change in tone and vibe, which was different from the films that preceded it. The storyline felt more serious and emotional.

It also introduced the infamous Dolores Umbridge. Even though Umbridge is one of the most hated characters in the Harry Potter series, Imelda Staunton's portrayal of the character was worth watching.

Grossing $292,004,738, this movie contained important moments that were crucial to the storyline.

4) Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 - $295.98 million

From attending a wedding to being on the run to infiltrating the Ministry of Magic and destroying Horcruxes in the woods, there isn't a moment in the seventh film that feels stretched.

Since it was the second last movie in the series, there were a lot of key moments in this film that fans didn't want to miss out on. It was also a treat to watch the three main characters - Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermoine (Emma Watson) grow up into sensible, brave, and good-hearted young adults who were ready to fight the forces of evil at the risk of their own lives.

Needless to say, a lot transpires in the Deathly Hallows - Part 1, the seventh part of the series, which grossed $295,983,305.

3) Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - $301.95 million

The sixth movie in the series, The Half-Blood Prince had one of the most iconic deaths in the series, which left a lot of fans heartbroken. Another reason why fans loved the film was that it gave them more details about Lord Voldemort's back story and answered some of their most burning questions.

Fans were also delighted to get a glimpse of what was going on in Professor Dumbledore's mind and his plan to defeat the Dark Lord. The scenes where Harry accompanies Dumbledore on his missions were quite memorable as well since it beautifully captured the relationship between the two.

With an earning of $301,959,197, it is not surprising that this is one of the movies that ranks high on this list.

2) Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone - $317.57 million

It is not surprising that The Philosopher's Stone did really well in terms of revenue collection.

It was the first movie in the series and fans were really excited to see their favorite characters come alive on screen. Expectations were high and the movie delivered on all aspects. Fans fell in love with the cast, the sets, and everything else that transported them to the magical and wondrous wizarding world.

It was such an exhilarating experience that fans couldn't help but watch it on the big screen multiple times. Not only was the movie a big success with an earning of $317,575,550, it also helped set the standard for all its successors.

1) Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 - $381 million

Given that it was the finale of the 10-year-long movie series, it was kind of bittersweet for many fans. While fans of the series wanted to see the ending, they also didn't feel like saying goodbye to all the characters that they had come to love over the years.

The movie had many memorable moments that kept viewers engaged from the opening scene till the Harry versus Voldemort battle scene at the end. While the film had a lot of scenes that fans loved, they were still sad to bid adieu to their favorite film series of all time.

Fans around the world turned up in theaters to watch this movie which grossed a total of $381,011,219.

Without a doubt, each Harry Potter movie has a special place in the hearts of fans, but these 5 movies definitely took the cake with the highest revenue collections in the franchise.

