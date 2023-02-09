5 epic Harry Potter fan theories that will startle you

The Harry Potter series arguably redefined storytelling and the genre of fantasy for an entire generation. It went on to create one of the most intriguing and imaginative worlds in the history of cinema and literature.

While the fantasy element in the story is wonderfully written, what makes Harry Potter a masterpiece is how the themes reflect truths about humanity.

The multitude of characters and plots in the story makes Harry Potter one of the most complex tales to ever be told. It is no wonder then that the characters and plots are often played around with by fans of the franchise.

Harry Potter also boasts one of the largest fan bases for any fantasy franchise. This creates the possibility for many different interpretations and theories about various aspects of the story.

Some theories have gone on to be recognized by JK Rowling herself and have been acknowledged as being possible. Meanwhile, there are others that can get truly wild and amaze even the most ardent fans of the franchise.

The best and most interesting Harry Potter fan theories

Like any other fantasy world, the world of Harry Potter is full of all kinds of fan theories. From theories about the characters and their behavior to theories about the Chosen One, theories abound the Hogwarts castle and the wizarding world.

1) Harry being a Horcrux bought out the worst in the Dursleys

The Dursleys (Image via Pinterest)

Although popular films and television have made it very common for foster families to be depicted as cruel and unfair, the Dursleys are quite easily the worst of the lot. While they treated him poorly, the fact that they withheld the truth about his parents from him at a vulnerable age showed just how evil they were.

However, many fans believe that it was the Horcrux that Harry Potter had in him that brought out the worst in the Dursleys. Over the course of the last few parts of the series, it is seen that whoever is in possession of the Horcrux behaves in an odd way and is driven mostly by negative emotions.

The same can be thought of the Dursleys family. The Dursleys being muggles could also make it impossible for them to shield themselves from the negative influence of the Horcrux.

If this theory is true, it makes the relationships that Harry Potter cherished in his lifetime, including those with Ron, Hermoine, Hagrid, and Sirius, special and inspiring. They were all the more special because they stuck around him no matter how difficult things got.

It emphasizes the need for affection and friendship in times when people may be the most difficult to love.

2) Crookshanks was Lily Potter's cat

Crookshanks (Image via I Iz Cat)

In flashbacks, it was shown that Lily and James Potter owned a cat before they were killed by Voldemort. However, it wasn't confirmed if their cat was killed in their Godric's Hollow home or if it survived.

This theory suggests that Hermoine's pet cat, Crookshanks was Lily's cat and was kept alive at the Magical Menagerie until Hermoine found him. The theory originates from the fact that Crookshanks was actively spiteful of Scabbers, who later turned out to be Peter Pettigrew.

Fans believe that the cat's interest in attacking the rat could be a way for him to avenge the death of his previous caretakers.

3) Dumbledore is Death from the Tale of the Three Brothers

Dumbledore (Image via GQ India)

One of the most interesting theories is that Dumbledore is indeed the one referred to as Death from Beedle the Bard's Tale of Three Brothers. This also suggests that the three brothers from the story in the Potterverse were Voldemort, Snape, and Harry.

The oldest of the three brothers, Voldemort is the power-hungry one who demanded the all-powerful Elder Wand and snatched it from Dumbledore.

The second brother, Snape, lost the woman he loved and asked for the resurrection stone to bring her back to life. As everyone knows, the woman was Lily Potter, but Snape could never bring her back. Both the brothers meet Death in the end as the youngest brother, Harry Potter receives the invisibility cloak and escapes Death even after the Dark Lord tries to kill him.

He willingly met Dumbledore on the platform and greeted him as an old friend, much like the third brother, who greeted death. This theory also gives rise to another theory that Harry is probably immortal as death wouldn't get to him based on the story.

4) Newt Scamander gave Aragog to Hagrid

Aragog (Image via Monster Legacy)

This theory is mostly just rooted in fans' desire to watch Hagrid and Newt Scamander from Fantastic Beasts meet in the Harry Potter world. They are both lovable characters who are similar in their love for animals. Both were also expelled from Hogwarts for their conduct, which was a result of their love for the magical beasts.

If Newt does at some point end up meeting Hagrid, the two would arguably have some great chemistry and could be good friends. It would also explain the spider Aragog's origins if Newt did indeed gift the creature to Hagrid.

The fact that Hagrid took such good care of it and mourned the loss of his token of friendship in Half-Blood Prince would also add to the emotion of that possibility.

5) Neville was actually the chosen one

Neville Longbottom (Image via Wizarding World)

Neville Longbottom is perhaps one of the most loveable characters in the Harry Potter franchise. Like Harry, Neville too was a victim of a difficult past and had to face the cruel consequences of having righteous and brave parents in a dark world. This theory proposes that it was Neville who was the Chosen One and not Harry Potter after all.

Based on the prophecy, it would make sense as Neville's birthday also falls towards the end of July and his parents were cruelly tortured to insanity. In the end, it was Neville who killed Nagini, the last Horcrux, and enabled the destruction of the Dark Lord.

This is probably the most popular theory of them all.

Even a decade after the final part of the Harry Potter franchise was released, fans are actively involved in thinking of theories that never fail to amaze.

