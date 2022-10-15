5 memorable Rubeus Hagrid scenes from Harry Potter

Rubeus Hagrid's presence in the cinematic world of Harry Potter is one of the most powerful yet comforting screen presences to have come out of modern cinema. Over the eight Harry Potter films, as Harry navigates through love, loss, detachment, and even has close encounters with death, Hagrid remains his constant source of love and trust.

J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children. I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children. https://t.co/tzpln8hD9z

A majority of the credit for the undeniable charm of Hagrid in the films goes to Robbie Coltrane, the actor who portrayed Rubeus Hagrid in all the Harry Potter movies.

The actor did a great job at creating the character on celluloid, and also gelled excellently with other characters, making his scenes some of the most memorable moments in the history of cinema.

As we mourn the unfortunate passing of Robbie Coltrane at age 72, here are some of the finest scenes of Hagrid from the Harry Potter franchise.

1) When Harry first meets him (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone)

Rubeus Hagrid (Image via YouTube)

The scene where Rubeus Hagrid is first introduced to Harry and the audience is definitely his most heartwarming one. It is also a pivotal moment in the course of the story.

As Harry lies awake on the eve of his eleventh birthday, Hagrid enters by breaking open the door and waking everyone in the tiny isolated home. He gives Harry a hand-baked cake. "Baked it myself, words and all," he says, seemingly proud of himself.

The scene went on to win fans' hearts and is regarded as one of the most heartwarming scenes in the entire series.

The scene is powerful as it represents Hagrid's relationship with Harry for the rest of the story. Similar to how he appears right when Harry is lonely on the eve of his birthday, Hagrid's appearances in Harry's life are a constant reassurance that he is loved.

2) When he comforts Hermoine after Draco calls her a mudblood (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets)

Hermoine in Chamber of Secrets (Image via Pinterest)

Harry Potter, despite being a fantasy film series, is highly reflective of the realities of life. Every character is representative of elements of society and the politics they implicate.

Hagrid too, is a deeply layered character. As innocent and naive as he seems, he is actually one of the wisest and conscientious people at Hogwarts.

It is an important moment when Hermoine is upset about being called a mudblood and they end up at Hagrid's to help Ron with the slug problem. Draco's actions are the first time Harry discovers the kind of discrimination muggle-borns go through. Hagrid very sweetly tells Hermoine that she is one of the best witches of their time and also informs Harry about why Draco did that.

The scene ends when Hermoine is seemingly satisfied and smiles at Hagrid's comment.

3) When Harry tells him there's no Hogwarts without him (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets)

Harry and Rubeus Hagrid (Image via Peakpx)

Most of Rubeus Hagrid's contributions to Harry's life and Hogwarts in general go largely unnoticed. Nonetheless, it is heartwarming to watch Harry acknowledge that his life wouldn't have been as magical if not for Hagrid.

In Chamber of Secrets, Harry announces in the Great Hall that there can't be Hogwarts without Hagrid, after which he runs into him for a warm hug. The scene is followed by the students in the hall applauding Hagrid. It further establishes the relationship between Harry and Hagrid in what is only the beginning of a beautiful, deep friendship.

The scene didn't just work in the context of the movie but found love from fans of the books as well because of the importance it gives to the character.

4) Aragog's Funeral (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince)

Slughorn, Rubeus Hagrid and Harry (Image via YouTube)

Half-Blood Prince is one of the most interestingly shot films in the series. It has a balanced vibe despite all the darkness that had been taking over the world at the time. One particularly memorable scene when Harry indulges in his relationship with Rubeus Hagrid by letting go of his worry about saving the world, is at Aragog's funeral.

Harry is particularly happy that day as he takes the Felix Felicis that was supposed to bring him good luck. He immediately decides to go meet Hagrid and sees that he is mourning Aragog's death.

It is a beautiful scene as Harry goes and stands beside a weeping Hagrid. Although we don't necessarily feel for Aragog, the scene captures our emotion as Rubeus Hagrid's child-like emotions are exposed.

5) When he carries Harry before the climax (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II)

Rubeus Hagrid carrying Harry (Image via Quotev)

The visual of Hagrid carrying Harry, who is thought to be dead at the time, is one of the most melancholic scenes of all time. While Hermoine explicitly cries, Ron is shocked, and Neville goes on to speak openly about Harry, Rubeus Hagrid, who first told Harry that he is a wizard and was his companion throughout, has an expression of nothingness on him.

Hagrid's face speaks volumes about what he is going through. While it may come off like Hagrid's feelings at the time weren't explored, it is Coltrane's performance that is sufficient to speak through the silence.

JK Rowling was one among the many fans, friends, and co-stars who tweeted in Robbie Coltrane's memory. The entire fan base of the Harry Potter franchise mourns Coltrane's passing.

