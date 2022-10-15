5 best Rubeus Hagrid quotes from Harry Potter

Rubeus Hagrid is arguably one of the best characters in the Harry Potter franchise, if not in the world. With the recent death of Robbie Coltrane, the man behind the gentle half-giant Hagrid, the world has come together to pay tribute to the actor who embodied the character to perfection. As one of the primary characters from J.K. Rowling's most popular novel series, Rubeus Hagrid remains one of the most important and iconic characters in the world.

The actor's agent, Belinda Wright, confirmed on Friday, October 14, that Coltrane died at the age of 72 in a hospital in Scotland. Wright did not reveal the cause of Coltrane's death but said:

"As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him"

This is a time when most fans of the franchise are recalling the great Rubeus Hagrid and the many life lessons left behind by the half-giant and half-human gamekeeper and Keeper of the Keys and Grounds of Hogwarts. In memory of Robbie Coltrane, here are five iconic quotes from the Harry Potter franchise that describe Hagrid as a character.

Five Rubeus Hagrid quotes that define his character

1) "Don’ you worry, Harry. You’ll learn fast enough. Everyone starts at the beginning at Hogwarts, you’ll be just fine. Just be yerself. I know it’s hard. Yeh’ve been singled out, an’ that’s always hard. But yeh’ll have a great time at Hogwarts — I did — still do, ’smatter of fact."

Hagrid always emphasized the power of being yourself. Being an outcast himself, Rubeus Hagrid always understood the value of being appreciated and accepted, but never at the cost of changing oneself. This was an iconic quote he told Harry when the latter first arrived at Hogwarts, and it was something Harry lived by for the rest of the books and films.

2) "He’ll accept anyone at Hogwarts, s’long as they’ve got the talent. Knows people can turn out okay even if their families weren’ . . .well . . . all tha’ respectable."

This popular Hagrid quote is a direct nod to his respect for Dumbledore, whom he often credited as the man responsible for saving him. Just like his role model, Dumbledore, Hagrid did not judge people based on their families or history and urged others to do the same.

3) "Well, yeh might’ve bent a few rules, Harry, bu’ yeh’re all righ’ really, aren’ you?"

One constant thing about Rubeus Hagrid was his concern for Harry. Though he was content with Harry going out of his way and breaking rules, he was always more concerned about the boy himself. This was the most distinguishing feature of his personality.

4) "No good sittin’ worryin’ abou’ it. What’s comin’ will come, an’ we’ll meet it when it does."

Hagrid was not a dreamer or procastinator. He was ready to take on a challenge when it came, and this was one of the reasons he was so brave in the face of adversity, perhaps one of the bravest.

5) "I am what I am, an’ I’m not ashamed. ‘Never be ashamed,’ my ol’ dad used ter say, ‘there’s some who’ll hold it against you, but they’re not worth botherin’ with.' "

The most iconic and most important words from Hagrid in the series. He was not ashamed of himself, despite being very different from everyone else. He truly believed, like his father, that the people who care about you being different are not the people you should care about.

This was Hagrid's most defining trait. He was okay with being different and proud of it.

Rubeus Hagrid's character has left an indelible imprint on the minds of fans all over the world and will continue to do so.

Poll : 0 votes