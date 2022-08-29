Matthew Lewis net worth: Harry Potter star's fortune explored amid Air Canada controversy

Actor Matthew Lewis slammed Air Canada after allegedly being removed from first class on a flight to Canada, calling it North America's worst airline. The Harry Potter star spoke about the incident on his Twitter and wrote:

🇺🇦Matthew Lewis🇺🇦 @Mattdavelewis @lindsay_echard @AirCanada Kicking me out of first class to back of plane is what it is but doing it at the gate. Literally tearing my ticket up. No explanation other than “full flight”. Said if I wanted to sort it I should go to customer service. I asked where that was. “Toronto.” I’m in Orlando 🙃 @lindsay_echard @AirCanada Kicking me out of first class to back of plane is what it is but doing it at the gate. Literally tearing my ticket up. No explanation other than “full flight”. Said if I wanted to sort it I should go to customer service. I asked where that was. “Toronto.” I’m in Orlando 🙃

Lewis told his followers that he booked a first-class ticket from Orlando to Toronto, but when he arrived at the gate, an airline official tore the ticket and told him to take the economy class because the flight was full. He also stated that the official instructed him to contact customer service. He continued:

“Honestly never experienced anything like it. I’ve been bumped before. Comes with the territory. But at the gate, less than two minutes to boarding and without explanation or apology? Never. They even said if I wanna complain or get a refund I have to reach out to them!”

🇺🇦Matthew Lewis🇺🇦 @Mattdavelewis @ProMaskersUnite Ya I know. I’ve been bumped before. I think it’s a ludicrous policy that we’ve inexplicably normalised but it is what it is. That said, that’s not my issue.. I wasn’t told til boarding, no apology, no ask if like to rebook, and if want a refund I have to call them. @ProMaskersUnite Ya I know. I’ve been bumped before. I think it’s a ludicrous policy that we’ve inexplicably normalised but it is what it is. That said, that’s not my issue.. I wasn’t told til boarding, no apology, no ask if like to rebook, and if want a refund I have to call them.

In an interview with CTV News Toronto, Lewis mentioned that the system of overbooking flights must stop and that society should raise its voice against it.

Air Canada representatives have not yet commented, but they did respond to his post, stating that they regret everything that happened and asking Lewis to send a DM with more details so that they can help him. Following the incident, let's learn about the star's net worth in the following paragraphs.

Matthew Lewis’ net worth explored

Matthew Lewis has mostly gained recognition for his performance as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter franchise. He has appeared in other films like The Rise, Me Before You, Terminal, Baby Done, and more.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 33-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. Although detailed information on his assets is not available, his career in the entertainment industry has earned him a lot of money.

Matthew Lewis is mostly known for his appearance in the Harry Potter franchise (Image via Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

Matthew Lewis made his acting debut in the 1995 television drama film, Some Kind of Life, followed by the BBC One crime drama series, Dalziel and Pascoe and ITV shows, Heartbeat and Where the Heart Is. The casting for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone began in 1999. Matthew auditioned for the same at an open audition at Queens Hotel, Leeds.

However, Lewis was later called for a screen test and was cast as Neville Longbottom. He continued to reprise his role in the next seven installments.

While speaking at the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, J.K. Rowling said that there were seven cast members she wanted to call "The Big Seven" and Matthew was one of them.

More about his career

Lewis made his stage debut in 2011 with a play titled Verdict. Matthew Lewis became a household name in Hollywood after appearing in the BBC One drama The Syndicate in 2012.

This was followed by The Rise, Bluestone 42, Death in Paradise, Me Before You, Ripper Street, Happy Valley, and Impractical Jokers. Lewis was praised for his performance in the 2020 comedy film, Baby Done. He then appeared in the Channel 5 series, All Creatures Great and Small.

