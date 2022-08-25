Ben Savage net worth: 'Boy meets World' star's fortune explored as he announces bid for West Hollywood City Council

Ben Savage is making his political debut by running for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council in California.

On his campaign website, Ben stated that he is running for City Council because there are many challenges ahead of everyone and West Hollywood needs a sensible, honest, and strong leader to face them. The statement continued:

"I have seen this city grow to become one of the most thriving cities in the country – with extraordinary restaurants, hotels, nightlife and culture. In recent years, however, people have become disappointed with the direction the city is heading. Residents and community leaders have expressed frustration with the political divisiveness and loss of a sense of community."

He expressed that people want leaders who can talk to each other, build coalitions, work together on common sense policies and prioritize solving the problems of the city and residents. Let's take a look at his net worth, shall we?

Ben Savage's net worth explored

Ben Savage is a well-known actor best known for his role as Cory Matthews in the ABC sitcom Boy Meets World and its sequel, Girl Meets World.

Ben Savage accumulated a lot of wealth from his work in TV shows and films (Image via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 41-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $8 million. Ben has amassed a substantial fortune through his work in the entertainment industry, which includes appearances in a number of television shows and films.

In 2011, Savage sold his West Hollywood home for $1.6 million. He paid $1.05 million for this house in 2004 with the intention of selling it for a higher price later on. The spacious three-bedroom house spans 2,350 square feet and features a 1,000-square-foot rooftop terrace and dark wooden floors.

A bit about his acting career

Ben Savage started acting at the age of nine and appeared in films like Big Girls Don't Cry… They Get Even, and Clifford. He appeared as Matthew in the comedy series Dear John and made a guest appearance on The Wonder Years. He went on to star in two more sitcoms, A Family For Joe and Boy Meets World.

Savage then appeared in TV movies like She Woke Up, McDonald's Family Theatre Presents: Aliens for Breakfast, and Swimming Upstream. After a three-year hiatus, he returned to acting as a guest star on the CBS sitcom Still Standing.

Ben Savage continued to appear in films like Car Babes and Palo Alto. He was praised for his performances in popular TV shows like Phil of the Future, Chuck, Bones, Shake It Up, Girl Meets World, Criminal Minds, and Homeland. He recently appeared in the 2022 Lifetime film, Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez.

