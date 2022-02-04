Who is Simi Khadra? The Weeknd spotted on dinner date with ex Bella Hadid's former best friend

The Weeknd was recently spotted on a dinner date with his ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid's former best friend Simi Khadra. According to The Daily Mail, the duo were photographed leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

In the photos, the Lost in the Fire singer can be seen speaking on the phone with Khadra following behind him. The latest sighting comes after the latter was seen at the Dawn FM album launch party at Delilah in West Hollywood last month.

The latest sighting comes after the latter was seen at the Dawn FM album launch party at Delilah in West Hollywood last month.

The Weeknd and Simi Khadra were also seen together in April 2021, leading to Bella Hadid unfollowing the duo on Instagram. The new photographs come amidst the former’s rumored romance with actress Angelina Jolie.

Everything to know about Simi Khadra

Simi Khadra is part of the "Simi and Haze" DJ band (Image via simihaze/Instagram)

Simi Khadra is an American-Palestinian DJ, best known for her two-piece "Simi and Haze" band with her twin sister Haze. She, along with her sister, reportedly spent her younger years in the cities of Riyadh, London and Dubai before settling in the US.

According to GQ, the sister duo started attending fashion weeks during their teenage years as buyers for their mother’s Riyadh-based boutique. They later began their careers in music after moving to the US for studies.

The pair initially started performing at house parties and went on to shoot for Vogue Italia between their classes. Soon, they gained popularity in the electronic scene and established a name for themselves in Hollywood. The twins are often seen performing at afterparties for popular events like Coachella.

Despite their international popularity, the sisters have remained true to their Arabian roots. In a 2020 interview with GQ Middle East, Simi Khadra opened up about her Arabic heritage:

“When someone asks where I’m from, I always say I’m Palestinian first. Even though it’s this nebulous kind of thing at a distance, it feels very close. We’re very close to our Arab heritage. I speak Arabic to my family and I go to the Middle East a lot… It’s exciting because it feels like there’s something happening over there.”

The DJ also appeared on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast and shared that she and her sister are proud to be Palestinians. Simi Khadra even uses her social media platforms to speak about the “FreePalestine” movement:

“Learning about our culture, and I think even talking on Palestine on our platform, I feel lucky because we are Palestinians. So, in many ways, we have carte blanche to talk about it and people are not going to criticize us the way they criticize somebody who’s not Palestinian.”

In addition to music, the Khadra sisters are also known for their interest in the fashion industry. Last year, the pair also launched their own beauty products line called SIMIHAZE BEAUTY.

When did The Weeknd and Bella Hadid break up?

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid broke up in 2019 (Image via Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images)

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid often made news for their on-and-off relationship. They sparked romance rumors after being spotted together at Coachella in 2015 and officially confirmed their relationship later the same year.

In December 2015, E! News reported that the couple were taking a break from the relationship due to their respective “busy schedules.” However, they shot down split rumors after making their red carpet debut at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

However, People confirmed that the pair decided to call it quits in November 2016. The duo continued to remain friends and the Blinding Lights hitmaker moved on with Selena Gomez in 2017.

Gomez and The Weeknd parted ways after 10 months of dating and the latter was reportedly seen leaving Bella Hadid’s NYC apartment two weeks after the break up.

The Starboy creator officially reconciled with Hadid in 2018 and the pair packed on the PDA during Coachella that same year. The couple also followed each other on Instagram once again. Following another year of whirlwind romance, the duo sparked another break-up rumor in August 2019.

A source close to the pair told E! News that they were focusing on their respective careers:

"They are in different places right now, physically and mentally. Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut."

The Weeknd and Hadid officially ended their relationship by the end of 2019 after four years of on-and-off romance.

