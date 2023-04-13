Harry Potter is one of the most beloved franchises of all time. The success of the movies and books has been unparalleled in history. However, in recent times, its popularity has seen some pitfalls due to J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter book series. Rowling’s controversial opinion on the transgender community has caused many to raise eyebrows and even boycott their favorite childhood author.

Additionally, the casting of Ezra Miller and Johnny Depp in the spin-off series Fantastic Beasts caused controversy, which somewhat negatively impacted the popularity of the Harry Potter film series.

But even with all that, the franchise is still going strong, with rumors of a Harry Potter reboot TV series with HBO under Warner Bros. Pictures. The production giant is also rumored to have plans to make the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child into a movie despite its mixed reviews as a book and a play. However, it will likely feature the original cast members.

The main cast of Harry Potter (Image via. Warner Bros. Pictures)

So, with that in mind and no end in sight for the Harry Potter franchise, here is a list of possible actors who could play Daniel Radcliffe’s iconic role.

4 actors who can pull off the role of Harry Potter flawlessly in the upcoming reboot

1) Roman Griffin Davis

Roman Griffin Davis (Image via. IMDb)

Roman only began acting in 2019, but he has already starred in an Academy Award-winning movie with a Golden Globe nomination to his name. The child actor is the son of famous cinematographer Ben Davis and writer-director Camille Griffin, and his body of work, while small, shows great promise. It is clear that at the young age of 16, Roman learned to prioritize quality over quantity.

Roman was recently featured in a multi-star movie, Silent Night, with big names like Keira Knightley, Lily-Rose Depp, Matthew Goode, Annabelle Wallis, and many more. He managed to steal the show in this apocalyptic Christmas parody movie.

His performance stole the show in the WWII movie Jojo Rabbit by Taika Waititi, alongside many seasoned adult actors like Scarlett Johansson, Alfie Allen, and Rebel Wilson. Roman is extremely talented, and much like our beloved Daniel Radcliffe, this British powerhouse will do the utmost justice to the role of young Harry if given a chance.

2) Walker Scobell

The tiny Ryan Gosling from The Adam Project is currently making waves in Hollywood due to his acting prowess. Scobell's biting humor and personality have already made him a hit with the audience. He has been acting since elementary school when he participated in school drama projects.

Scobell would be perfect for replacing Harry Potter with an added zing. Many who might complain about his ginger hair should remember that J.K. Rowling has already bent the rule in favor of the black Hermoine.

The actor is set to appear in the upcoming TV series Percy Jackson and the Olympians in collaboration with Disney, which is going to be one of his biggest projects to date. With such a great journey ahead of him, he would be an excellent candidate for the role of Harry Potter.

3) Noah Schnapp

Noah Schnapp at 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards (Image via Getty)

The Stranger Things actor has been all over everyone’s TikTok these days. His incredible acting abilities have already received a lot of attention, perhaps a little too much, which may sometimes overwhelm this teen. However, Schnapp is still focused on doing great work and continuing his passion for acting in various ways.

Noah Schnapp is selective when it comes to his roles, only accepting those that present him with new challenges or opportunities for growth. He also recently came out to his fans as gay. In terms of representation and visibility, the inclusion of such a talented actor who is also a member of the LGBTQIA+ community will matter a great deal.

This firecracker of a performer already has a Golden Globe nomination and many awards to his name. He returned to the screen in 2023 with the movie The Tutor, which had mixed reviews. Given a chance, he would probably portray Harry's role just as well as Daniel Radcliffe.

4) Caleel Harris

Caleel Harris (Image via. Super Stars Bio)

J.K. Rowling showed interest in a diverse racial profile for the Harry Potter franchise when she decided to approve the casting of a black Hermione for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. In light of this, it's possible that Potter's character will undergo a similar transformation.

In that case, Caleel Harris would be the ideal choice for the role of young Harry.

He has been in acclaimed movies and TV shows such as When They See Us, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, and Swagger. Harris has also garnered attention from the audience as well as nods from critics, with many awards and nominations to attest to his brilliance.

This endearing delight of an actor would be an excellent match for Daniel Radcliffe's pivotal role in the franchise.

All the Harry Potter movies are available for streaming on HBO Max and Peacock for audiences to relive their nostalgia. With so many projects in the franchise on the horizon, the audience is probably stoked to find out what is in store for them in the future.

