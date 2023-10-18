What happened to Liam Stewart? Community mourns as Euclid Middle School student dies in accident

Community members in Littleton, Colorado, are mourning the unexpected death of Euclid Middle School student Liam Stewart, who was struck and killed while riding his bike to school.

The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday, October 17, when the seventh-grader at nearby Euclid Middle School, Liam Stewart, riding his bike at the intersection of South Elati Street and West Arapahoe Road, was hit by a driver.

In a news release, the Littleton police department said life-saving measures were performed at the scene, but despite their best efforts, Stewart was reportedly pronounced dead. Police also said that no charges have been filed against the driver, who stayed on the scene of the crash after hitting the student. They wrote:

“The driver of the vehicle remained on scene; no charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. Due to the age of the victim, no further information will be released at this time.”

As police continued to investigate the circumstances that led up to the crash Tuesday morning, Community members in Littleton, Colorado, mourned the loss of the seventh-grader tragically killed in the accident. Channel 9 news reported that in a growing memorial, friends and classmates of Liam placed flowers, stuffed animals and notes near the crash scene on Tuesday.

Mae Noonan, a friend of Liam Stewart, described him as a caring person, who will be immensely missed by his friends.

"Someone so young shouldn't have passed away so fast and so painfully," said Mae Noonan. "People should always remember him and how nice he was and how caring he was."

Littleton Police Department also extended their sympathies to Liam Stewart's family after the seventh grader's life was tragically cut short. In a news release, they said:

“Any loss of life is difficult, but the loss of a child is heartbreaking. LPD is grieving with the family and friends of the child and with those impacted in our community.”

Meanwhile, in a letter to families, Euclid principal Amanda Hurley said that counselors will be made available to those in need, adding they will be around "as long as we need them to provide support to our students, staff and community."

