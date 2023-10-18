Siena Schoenrock accident: GoFundMe raises $42,904 as Provo High School student dies in tragic crash

Siena Schoenrock, a 17-year-old Provo High School student, was identified as the pedestrian killed by a car in Orem, Utah, on Monday, October 16, 2023. Siena was reportedly walking in the area of 400 S. Vineyard Road at night on the day when she was struck by a driver.

The driver reportedly stayed on the scene as authorities arrived in the area where several pedestrians and drivers have supposedly been killed in accidents in the past, according to a report in KSL.

Multiple social media posts identified Siena Schoenrock as the pedestrian killed in a Monday night crash before paying emotional tribute to the 17-year-old, described as a fiercely bright teenager.

Community members rally behind Siena Schoenrock's family in wake of the crash

A GoFundMe campaign launched in the wake of the accident to render financial assistance to the grieving family of Siena Schoenrock has raised $42,904, surpassing the initial goal of $20,000. The GoFundMe page said:

"We are devastated as a community to share the heartbreaking news that Siena Schoenrock, our kind, loving and full of life friend, sister and daughter was involved in a tragic auto-pedestrian accident and lost her life. Siena was a bright and promising young individual who had her whole life ahead of her. Her loss has left a void that can never be filled."

Within a day of creating the campaign, hundreds of donors swarmed the site, extending financial and emotional support to the teen’s family. Meanwhile, distraught family members penned heartfelt tributes mourning the unexpected and tragic loss of the youngster. The teen’s father, Jared Schoenrock, wrote:

“Last night we unexpectedly lost our Siena. An irreplaceable loving light in the world. Such a beautiful part of our family. Words don’t exist to describe the feeling of loss this leaves us with. Thank you all for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support! Love you all!”

A community member who knew the victim described the teen as a vibrant girl whose death had left a void in people’s lives. They said:

“Siena, a young vibrant girl in our community, touched so many lives and was a light to those that knew her. She was getting prepared to graduate and go to college. So much ahead of her was cut short in a tragic auto-pedestrian accident. It’s truly heartbreaking. Her loss has left a void that can never be filled. Here is a link to join our community in reaching out in love and support.”

As community members grieved the sudden passing of the beloved teen, Orem police said they were investigating the accident.