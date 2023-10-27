What happened to Prince McCree? Suspects arrested as missing 5-year-old boy from Milwaukee found dead 

Prince McCree, a five-year-old boy from Milwaukee, was reportedly found dead in a dumpster on Thursday, October 26, 2023, a day after he was reported missing. Prince was last seen Wednesday morning at his home on the 2400 block of North 54th Street. According to Milwaukee police, his body was found about a mile south, on the 5500 block of West Vliet Street, on Thursday just before 9 am.

Police, who told TMJ and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that foul play was suspected, have arrested two suspects in the case. While the identity of the suspects is unknown, multiple reports citing police sources described them as a 27-year-old man and 15-year-old boy.

Police said the cause of death is under investigation and described the case as “fluid and ongoing.”

Details behind Prince McCree's disappearance explored

Prince McCree was first reported missing on Wednesday by Milwaukee police, who asked for the public's help in locating the boy after he disappeared around 1 pm on Wednesday. Shortly after, police and his parents scoured the neighborhood in search of the missing five-year-old, last seen at his home on the 2400 block of North 54th Street.

On Thursday morning, McCree's body was found in the dumpster one mile from his home near W. Vliet St. and 55th St. Police who launched a homicide investigation are exploring the circumstances that led to the boy’s death. Authorities added that they have arrested a teenager and an adult man in connection to Prince’s death.

State Sen. LaTonya Johnson, a neighbor of the slain boy’s family, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the suspects reportedly lived in the victim’s home. However, she was unsure about their relationship with the victim's family.

Johnson revealed that Prince’s parents, who knocked door-to-door in search of their son, were distraught after finding him dead in a dumpster the next day.

“They were distraught,” Johnson said of the family. “It was a shock. This neighborhood is relatively quiet. You don’t see a lot of police activity. We knew it was something serious.”

Prince McCree GoFundMe raises $1,107 to cover funeral expenses

The victim's family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his funeral. On the page, Prince’s cousin revealed that the two men responsible for the boy's death lived in the area, and one of them had mental health issues:

“We do know two men who lived nearby are responsible for this senseless act, one of the men having a mental illness. They have both been arrested and are facing charges. Law enforcement are unable to tell us everything at this time, as they are still investigating.”

The crowdfunding campaign asking for $10,000 has raised over $1000. Prince McCree was described as a happy little boy who loved his two siblings and was set to start kindergarten this fall.