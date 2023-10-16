Where was Amanda Webster found? Body reportedly found in search for Indianapolis teacher missing in Puerto Rico

In a social media post on October 14, 2023, the police in Puerto Rico announced a body was found during their search for Amanda Webster. The 44-year-old art teacher at Thompson Crossing Elementary School in Franklin Township, Indianapolis, was reported missing by her Airbnb host in Puerto Rico on Friday, October 13.

Amanda Webster, who was vacationing alone, reportedly landed in Puerto Rico on Monday, October 9, 2023. The Airbnb host in Puerto Rico reported her missing after finding her bags and rental car still at the residence when she was expected to check out.

On Friday, Local Police Commissioner Antonio Lopez Figueroa activated a missing-person alert. He asked local citizens on the Island to help search for Webster, last seen in Casa Parcha, sector Camino Viejo in Naguabo, a city on the east side of the island, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

However, on Saturday, the police announced a body was found in a river in the Rio Blanco neighborhood while searching for Webster. While officials did not confirm the identity, the victim’s mother confirmed that the deceased person was Amanda Webster in a Facebook post.

“Thank all of you for your support and prayers. They just found Amanda's body in the river, she had been underwater for some time.”

Friends confirm Amanda Webster was found dead in a river in Puerto Rico

On Saturday, Puerto Rico Police announced that a body was found floating in a rocky area of the river in the Rio Blanco neighborhood in search of missing elementary school teacher Amanda Webster. Police said that at this time they could not confirm if the body exhibited signs of violence.

“The body was found upside down floating in a rocky area of the river, so the CIC team of the Police, along with the Prosecutor's Office and staff of the Forensic Institute are working on the extraction and identification process of it. At this stage, it is not possible to identify the gender of the body or conclude if it shows signs of violence.”

Friends and family who confirmed the deceased person was Amanda Webster told WTHR that they are grappling with the devastating news. One of her best friends, Sharon Rickson, said that scores of people will be impacted by the death of Webster, who was beloved in the community.

"I'm just happy she was found and that her family, her students the community and all her friends can have some form of closure even though it's pretty earth-shattering. There are hundreds if not thousands of lives she directly impacted. A lot of people are going to be feeling this loss.”

Rickson, who described Webster as a beautiful, radiant soul, said that she will be fiercely missed.