Where was Charlotte Sena last seen? What we know about the Moreau Lake Park missing girl as search intensifies

A massive search is underway for missing Moreau Lake Park girl Charlotte Sena, who disappeared while camping with her friends and family in an area known as "Loop A." On Saturday, September 29, Charlotte Sena, a 9-year-old girl on a camping trip in upstate New York with her family, reportedly went on a bike ride with close friends.

During the ride, just after 6 pm, Sena decided to bike around one more loop by herself after her friends returned to the campsite. Concerns were raised roughly 15 minutes later after the 9-year-old did not return to the site. The initial concern prompted the parents to go out looking for their daughter, last seen around 6:15 pm riding her bike in one of the park’s loops, Loop A.

In the news conference on Sunday, Lt. Colonel Richard L. Mazzone of the New York State Police said that Charlotte's parents notified authorities after their daughter's bike was found abandoned in the loop at 6:45 p.m.

Moreau Lake Park missing girl Charlotte Sena is the niece of Fox News journalist Jene Sena

The disappearance of Charlotte Sena, a 9-year-old girl from Moreau Lake Park, has triggered a widespread search effort over mounting concerns about the girl’s safety after police issued an amber alert.

“We took that step of issuing the AMBER alert because we felt, after (our) exhaustive search, when we couldn’t find her here, it was quite possible that an abduction had taken place,” Lt. Colonel Richard L. Mazzone said.

In a Press Conference on Sunday, September 30, Governor Kathy Hochul revealed that Charlotte Sena, a fourth grader recently elected to be a class officer for student council, is the niece of a member of the Schenectady Fire Department.

“We are leaving no stone, no branch, no table, no cabin unturned, untouched, unexamined in our search to find Charlotte. If you know anything, if you’ve seen anything, if you hear anything, please contact 911 to tell us what you know.'

In a Facebook Post, Jene Sean, a journalist at Fox News, revealed that Charlotte Sean was her niece before issuing a plea for information that would lead to finding the girl's whereabouts. She wrote:

“PLEASE anyone in the vicinity of Moreau Lake State Park who may have a ring camera or could have possibly seen something around 615/630 last night, please contact NYSP.”

Authorities said that over 1000 people are searching for the 9-year-old, including aviation and underwater rescue teams and technology experts, who are scouring the wooded areas alongside bloodhounds and drones.

Governor Kathy Hochul, who met with Charlotte's parents shortly before the conference, expressed her sympathies for their plight while describing the situation as every guardian's nightmare.

"As a mother, a grandmother, I cannot imagine the pain they are going through. Hearts are broken here today in New York. Hopefully, there will be a reunion, hopefully, there will be a family that has been traumatized but is reunited,” she added. “That is our prayer and our hope.”

Reacting to the news, the online community rallied behind the missing girl’s parents and amplified the message of her disappearance. A sympathetic parent wrote:

"This is so upsetting. When my wife Lisa and I heard about this last night, it broke our hearts for this family and their daughter. Please spread the word."

According to a description provided by state police, Charlotte Sena, who has white blonde hair, is about 4’ 6” tall, with green eyes, was last seen wearing an orange tie-dyed Pokémon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a grey bike helmet.