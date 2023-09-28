Where was Suzanne Morphew found? Missing Colorado mom's remains discovered 3 years after disappearance 

Three years after a Colorado woman, Suzanne Morphew, went missing while on a bike ride on Mother’s Day, May 2020, her body was found fifty miles south of where she disappeared.

Morphew, a mother of two teenage daughters, was last seen on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020, before she vanished during a bike ride in the area of County Road 225 and West Highway 50 near Maysville, Colorado.

Expand Tweet

On Friday, September 22, 2023, investigators searching Saguache County on an unrelated case reportedly stumbled upon Morphew’s remains. Following a DNA analysis, authorities confirmed on Wednesday, September 27, that the remains found in Saguache County belonged to Suzanne Morphew.

What we know of Suzanne Morphew‘s disappearance

Suzanne Morphew‘s case made national headlines in 2020 due to the mysterious nature of her disappearance. Morphew, who left her home on the morning of May 10, 2020, for a bike ride, was reported missing after her bicycle was found down a steep ravine off Chaffee County Road 225 from Highway 50.

At the time, Investigators said that they did not suspect the missing woman was involved in a crash as there was no evidence, including blood stains, to support the theory.

As authorities continued to investigate, the missing woman’s husband, Barry Morphew, was announced as a person of interest in his wife's disappearance and was subsequently charged with her presumed murder.

Expand Tweet

Authorities honed in on Barry as a suspect after they discovered incriminating texts that were sent four days before Morphew’s disappearance. The texts were reportedly found in a cache indicating Barry had deleted the messages.

Four days before she was reported missing, Morphew texted her husband, ending their marriage.

It read: "I'm done I could care less what you're up to and have been for years. We just need to figure this out civilly."

In response, Barry reportedly threatened suicide and wrote:

"When I'm dead, which won't be long, you guys will be taken care of," and "I'm going to see my savior."

Authorities also uncovered the couple were financially struggling and the missing woman was having an affair with another man. In 2021, Barry was arrested on charges of murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and attempting to influence a public servant.

However, his trial was thrown out in April 2022 after prosecutors moved to dismiss the case due to several complications, including an internal affairs document on the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's Agent In Charge Joe Cahill. The document stated that the suspect's arrest might have been a bit premature.

"The arrest of the suspect now is the worst decision that could have been made."

Earlier this year, Barry Morphew filed a lawsuit against the investigators in the case for wrongful prosecution.

Suzanne Morphew's husband speaks out as her body is found

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, authorities have yet to make an arrest in the case since the discovery of Suzanne Morphew’s remains.

“We have never stopped our investigation and will continue to follow all leads in pursuit of justice for Suzanne,” Chafee County Sheriff John Spezze told CNN.

Shortly after authorities announced their discovery, Barry Morphew’s attorney, Iris Eytan, issued a statement on behalf of the family while reinforcing his client's innocence.

“Barry is with his daughters and they are all struggling with immense shock and grief after learning today that their mother and wife whom they deeply love was found deceased,” Barry Morphew’s attorney, Iris Eytan, said Wednesday. “They had faith that their wife and mom would walk back into their lives again. The news is heartbreaking.

He added:

“We hope the authorities will quickly admit their wrongful persecution of Barry, an innocent man, to treat the Morphews like the victims they are.”

Meanwhile, Anne Kelly, district attorney for the 12th Judicial District, refused to disclose additional details, citing an active investigation.