Where was Ananya Kella last seen? Coppell Police Department issue a plea for help in search for missing teen

Coppell Police Department is desperately looking for Ananya Kella, a 16-year-old Coppell High School student. Ananya was reported missing on Monday, September 25, 2023. Authorities said that they are concerned for the teen's safety. Kella was last seen in a ring camera video walking away from the school campus around 5:15 pm on Monday.

Police said that they do not suspect foul play in the case but issued a plea for information that would lead to the missing teenager’s whereabouts. Authorities said that anyone with information should reach out to the Coppell Police Department at 469-289-3270.

Online community offers support in research for missing Coppell High School student Ananya Kella

In a Facebook post, the Coppell Police Department sought the help of community members in locating missing teenager Ananya Kella. She has not been seen since leaving the Coppell High School campus on Monday evening. Police said that concerns were raised after the teen, last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie, never got on the school bus on Monday evening.

They wrote that Ananya was seen walking away from the school at around 5:15 pm. The post added that the teen's friends and family were worried about her and were requesting help in locating her. The post also had the department's contact number for anyone with information to call.

In an update on Tuesday, Coppell police said that they are still actively searching for the teenager.

“UPDATE: 09/26/23 @ 0800am - Ananya is still missing. There is no reason to suspect foul play at this time; however, we are still actively searching for her.”

As authorities continued their search, community members helped amplify the message of Ananya Kella's disappearance in hopes that it would help lead to her whereabouts.

The mother of Ananya’s friend also shared the post on her social media feed and asked people to reach out to the police with any information in the case. She wrote:

“My daughter’s classmate Ananya Kella is missing. Faith said she never got on the school bus and cameras show her walking away from Coppell High School around 5:15 pm yesterday."

The community hoped that Ananya was found soon (Screenshot via Facebook)

Reacting to the post, several others rallied behind the missing teen’s family and extended their prayers for her safe return. A Facebook user wrote:

“It’s so concerning, hope she returns back home safe, praying for the family!”

Another added:

“Sending prayers for Ananya’s safety.”

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons (NamUS) database, more than 600,000 people go missing every year, and approximately 4,400 unidentified bodies are recovered annually.

It should be noted that a vast number of missing person cases are resolved swiftly, as technology has reportedly made it easier to reach people.