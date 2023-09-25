Where was Sheryl Ann Siddall last seen? Officials suspect foul play as Liberty County grandmother reported missing

Nearly two weeks after Sheryl Ann Siddall, a Texas Grandmother, disappeared from her home, officials searched the area around the Horseshoe Lake for the missing woman.

Sheryl Ann Siddall, 57, last seen on September 11, 2023, in her home at Horseshoe Lake Estates, was reported missing a week later after concerned family members requested a welfare check on September 18. Upon arrival, deputies, who were greeted by an alleged acquaintance Donald Lee Hassler, 52, reportedly found signs of foul play inside her home.

When questioned about Siddall's whereabouts, Hassler told investigators Siddall told him that she was leaving to visit her sister in Oklahoma. Explaining his presence in the house, Hassler claimed that he was a friend of the missing woman and was planning to buy her house in the future.

However, suspicions were raised after police found a bloody knife and blood stains on the floor. Furthermore, all of her personal belongings - including her vehicle and purse - were still on the property.

Suspect arrested in disappearance of Texas Grandmother Sheryl Ann Siddall

Liberty County Sheriff's Office said that they have arrested Donald Lee Hassler on a charge of felon in possession of firearms. LCSO Captain David Meyers added it was up to the Liberty County District Attorney's Office whether additional charges would be filed in connection to Sheryl Ann Siddall’s disappearance.

"Mr. Hassler is on parole, and I believe the parole is for burglary of habitation. He has several burglary charges on his record, and we confiscated or seized numerous weapons that he states belong to him," Captain David Meyers said.

Hassler was named a person of interest in Siddall’s disappearance when he was found living in her house after the missing woman vanished without a trace two weeks earlier. Police also found signs of foul play in her house, including blood stains on the floor.

"As the deputy walked into the kitchen area, he observed what appeared to be blood stains on the floor in the kitchen, some on the cabinet and possibly a few on the ceiling," LCSO Captain David Meyers said.

Investigators also found evidence suggesting that something was dragged into Horseshoe Lake near Sidall’s home. On Sunday, September 24, 2023, police searched the lake using sonar technology for the missing person. They also used cadaver dogs to search the area around the missing person's home.

"The water is more shallow than normal, so it's more of a drop-off. It's not just a push-off. It is about a five-foot drop-off down to the water," Meyers said. "At this point in time, we're treating this as a missing person, with a possible foul play, and it could turn into murder."

While authorities continue their search for Sheryl Ann Siddall, Hassler is being held in jail without bond.