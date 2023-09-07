Who is Brandon Holbrook? Pennsylvania man arrested for the murder of missing DC father Joe Shymanski

Brandon Holbrook, a resident of Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and first-degree assault in connection with the disappearance of a well-known, D.C.-based photographer, Joe Shymanski.

The father of two from Huntingtown vanished from his home on Sunday, September 23, 2023. Concerns were raised after Shymanski left his car, keys, and phone at the house and was not heard from since Sunday.

In the ensuing days, Family and friends of the 51-year-old took to social media to plead for information that would lead to the missing father’s whereabouts in the wake of his disappearance. A friend also expressed her concern. Deeming the incident as suspicious, as the long absence was considered out of character for the man, who was devoted to his two young kids.

During the investigation, detectives reportedly determined that foul play was involved in the case and identified Brandon Holbrook as a suspect. On Wednesday, detectives traveled to the suspect's residence in Reedsville, Pennsylvania, to execute several search warrants and subsequently, arrested Holbrook for the murder of Joe Shyamnski.

While authorities have yet to recover a body in the case, the suspect was charged with murder in connection to the disappearance.

What we know about Joe Shymanski's alleged murder suspect Brandon Holbrook

On Wednesday, authorities said that they have arrested 47-year-old Pennsylvania man Brandon Holbrook, for the murder of missing DC photographer Joe Shymanski. Despite the arrest, authorities have not disclosed additional information in the case, including a potential connection between the suspect and the victim.

A Facebook account that appeared to belong to the suspect Brandon Holbrook showed that he Graduated from Lewistown Area Senior High School in 1994 and then obtained a college degree from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania in 1998.

While the motive for the murder was also unclear, WUSA 9 citing court divorce court documents, reported that Shymanski’s ex-wife had moved to Pennsylvania about 35 miles from Honbrook’s residence.

Joe Shymanski, a well-known D.C. photographer, was a respected member of the Huntingtown community. A friend, Micheline Mendelssohn, who owns a restaurant, told WUSA 9 their family has worked with Shymanski for decades. Mendelssohn, who described Shymanski as a devoted dad, said that he moved to Huntingtown to provide his kids with an idyllic life despite most of his work being centred around the city.

"He made that commute for his kids because he really wanted them to have that.”

Mendelssohn said that she was stunned that the fiercely kind individual, who was always ready to assist others, was a victim of a murder.

"Think of the shock. I think it's a shock," she said. "I don't think we've hit anger yet. Maybe a little bit. But I think it's you know, I think everybody feels like they're in a slow-motion movie right now, like a nightmare."

As the community tried to grapple with the sudden loss of a beloved member, police declined to share additional details, citing an active investigation.