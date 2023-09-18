Where was Lauren Cook last seen? Advocacy groups issue plea for help in search of missing Virginia mother and her 3 children

Multiple children’s advocacy groups across the state of Virginia are issuing a plea for help in search of Lauren Cook and her three children, missing for nearly two weeks. Lauren Cook, a 30-year-old Virginia mom and kids Benjamin, 7, Hannah, 5, and Elijah, 2, were last seen around September 5, 2023.

Concerns were raised after the mom and three kids failed to show up at a family member’s home on September 5. However, the family waited several days before reporting the disappearance after they failed to track them down.

Authorities exploring the circumstances surrounding the disappearance said that Lauren Cook's phone was last pinged in Lexington. Police added that since September 7, there hasn't been any bank account activity or cell phone activity on Cook's accounts.

Details of Lauren Cook's disappearance explored

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the sudden disappearance of Virginia mom Lauren Cook and her three children, who vanished without a trace on September 5, 2023. Authorities said that Lauren Cook was living with her husband at the time of the disappearance.

As police have yet to discover a lead in the case, multiple advocacy groups took to social media to amplify the message of the disappearance in hopes that it would generate viable clues about the missing person's whereabouts.

In a Facebook post, the Aware Foundation urged people to reach out to law enforcement with information that would help in the search for the missing Virginia mother and her kids.

The foundation revealed that Lauren Cook, described as 5 '1”, with brown hair, and brown eyes, may be travelling in a blue 2013 Chrysler van with Virginia tags. They said:

“The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three missing siblings and an adult. Benjamin Cook, Hannah Cook, and Elijah Cook were last seen in the company of their mother, Lauren Elizabeth Cook on September 5th, 2023, in Franklin County, VA.”

The Facebook Page "Attempt to Locate" also shared the post of Cook's disappearance, imploring people to contact law enforcement with any knowledge of the sudden disappearance.

“Deputies said their ultimate goal is to just talk to the family to make sure that they’re safe. If you have any knowledge of their whereabouts, contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at 540-483-3000, or your local law enforcement.”

Police said they are unsure if the disappearance was sparked by a dispute between a husband and the wife as there are no previous reports of domestic violence pertaining to the family.

"A lot of times you see these situations where a parent loses custody and takes the kids and runs away. This doesn't seem to be like that," public information officer Sgt. Megan Huston told The New York Post.

Huston added that since the family were not old residents of Franklin County, they were unable to ascertain if there were any concerning reports reported in other states in the past.

“But they’re not originally from here so I can’t say if something has or has not happened elsewhere, I’m not privy to that information.”

Authorities said that since the family waited to report them missing for several days, it was hard to determine where they were last spotted.