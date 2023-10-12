Where was Jacob Clark Jendrock last seen? Community raises concern over missing boy from Southern California 

The family of Jacob Clark Jendrock is pleading for help in the search for the 24-year-old, who disappeared alongside a friend after attending the Aftershock Festival. The rock music festival took place in Sacramento from Thursday, October 5, 2023, through Sunday, October 8, 2023.

In an impassioned plea on Facebook, Jacob Clark Jendrock’s mother urged people to reach out to her if they’ve seen or heard anything about her son, who went missing alongside a friend, Anthony Acosta, 32, on Saturday night, October 7, 2023.

In the Facebook post, Shannon Jendrock wrote that her son and his friend Acosta, who has not been heard from since Saturday night, were last seen entering southbound Interstate 5 in a black F-150 pickup truck with license plate 06073M3.

Shannon added that she has filed a missing person’s report with the Sacramento Police Department and asked the online community to reach out to her with any information that would lead to the pair’s whereabouts.

What we know about Jacob Clark Jendrock and Anthony Acosta's disappearance

The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in locating two missing friends, Jacob Clark Jendrock and Anthony Acosta, who vanished after attending the Aftershock festival on Saturday night.

Jacob Clark Jendrock's mother Shannon said the pair, who were last seen entering southbound Interstate 5 in a black F-150 pickup truck with license plate 06073M3 on Saturday, were unreachable trouble through the phone.

“My son attended the festival with a friend. His name is Jacob Clark-Jendrock. His friend’s name is Anthony Acosta. They drove from Southern California. They have not returned and no one has heard from them since Saturday night.” She added, “His and his friends' phones are both dead.”

Shannon revealed that they lived in Palm Springs, adding that Acosta’s parents have also filed a missing person’s report.

“Update- the boys still have not been found. Anthony’s parents have now made a missing person report for him. I have posted to my main page as well.”

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, the Sacramento Police Department notified community members that they were searching for the two missing friends. Authorities described Jacob Clark as 24 years old who is 5'10" and 130 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anthony Acosta is reportedly a 32-year-old male who is 5 '10' ' and 265 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.

Last week, Rock music fans from across the world flocked to Sacramento's Discovery Park for the Aftershock Festival, which lasted four days with performances from 90 bands.

Saturday’s show, which was expected to have the biggest attendance on record, was headlined by Korn, followed by performances from Queens of the Stone Age, Rancid, and Guns N' Roses.