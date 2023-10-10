Authorities in Clinton County are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy with special needs who reportedly walked away from his home on October 9, 2023. Clinton County Sheriff's Office said that on Monday, October 9, they received a call about a missing child on S. Bauer Road just north of Clark Road in Watertown Township. Upon arrival, police learned that the 3-year-old boy, who has autism and is nonverbal, walked off when the babysitter was in the shower.

Officials said that the boy, who wandered off wearing a blue sweatshirt and gray/blue shorts, was last seen in the area of Clark Rd and Bauer Rd. Watertown Township, in Clinton County on October 9.

During a news conference, while urging people to reach out to the department with information on the boy’s whereabouts, police did not share the child’s name.

Clinton County Sheriff's Office urged residents to check their homes for the missing toddler

Michigan State Police and deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office continued to search for the missing boy on Tuesday. They urged people to check trees as well as other places, such as sheds as the young boy reportedly likes to climb.

While officials initially described the missing toddler as a 3-year-old, in an updated Facebook post on Tuesday, the Clinton County Sheriff's Office identified him as a 2-year-old boy. They wrote:

“The 2-year-old boy pictured walked away from his residence and has not been seen since. He is autistic and non-verbal. We are seeking assistance from the public in locating him. If you live in the area, please check your home, outbuildings, cameras, etc.”

As the search spilled into Monday evening, authorities said that they had helicopters circling the area and added that they did not need civilian volunteers scouring the neighborhood in the dark.

“At this time, we are not requesting any more civilian volunteers. We will not be deploying any more civilian teams after dark, however will continue our efforts into the evening hours with other resources. We would like to thank everyone who showed up to assist this afternoon. Please keep the family in your prayers as we move forward."

However, police who were unable to locate the missing toddler on Monday said that search efforts will continue Tuesday morning with the help of volunteers. In an updated Facebook post officials said:

“Search and rescue operations will resume with volunteers this morning at 7 a.m. Any volunteers should meet at the Watertown Township Hall. The township hall is located at 12803 S Wacousta Rd, Grand Ledge, MI 48837.”

As police continued to search for the missing toddler, they asked anyone with information to call 911.