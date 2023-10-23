Where was Sumith Maddi last seen? Police issue plea for help in search for missing UMN student

Police with the University of Minnesota (UMN) are asking for the public's assistance to help locate Sumith Maddi, a 19-year-old student who went missing over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, the University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety said that Smith Maddi, last seen leaving 17th Avenue Residence Hall around 2:40 am on October 21, has been missing for two days.

Officials said that Maddi, who is 6', weighs 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, was wearing a black puffy jacket, black pants, and white shoes before he vanished without a trace.

Online community expresses concern for the well-being of missing UMN student Sumith Maddi

Police with the University of Minnesota are urging anyone with information about 19-year-old student Sumith Maddi’s whereabouts to contact 911 or the University of Minnesota Police Department at 612-624-2677.

Authorities appeared extremely concerned for the well-being of the teen, who had not been seen since he left 17th Avenue Residence Hall.

In the wake of the 19-year-old’s disappearance, multiple search organizations amplified authorities' plea for information regarding the missing teen's whereabouts online.

As several people shared the message, the online community rallied behind the missing person, praying for his safe return. Reacting to the post, a person wrote:

“Oh NO! I hope he is found soon & safe. Oh gosh, why would you leave your place at that time of the morning??”

A social media user, while expressing concern for Sumith Maddi's well-being, intoned a bible phrase:

“I hope Sumith is okay and found safe. Psalm 9:9 assures; "Jehovah God will become a secure refuge for the oppressed, a secure refuge in times of distress.”

