Where was Sumith Maddi last seen? Police issue plea for help in search for missing UMN student

By Anushree Madappa
Modified Oct 23, 2023 08:05 GMT
Sumith Maddi (Image via UMN police department/Facebook)
Police with the University of Minnesota (UMN) are asking for the public's assistance to help locate Sumith Maddi, a 19-year-old student who went missing over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, the University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety said that Smith Maddi, last seen leaving 17th Avenue Residence Hall around 2:40 am on October 21, has been missing for two days.

Officials said that Maddi, who is 6', weighs 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, was wearing a black puffy jacket, black pants, and white shoes before he vanished without a trace.

Online community expresses concern for the well-being of missing UMN student Sumith Maddi

Police with the University of Minnesota are urging anyone with information about 19-year-old student Sumith Maddi’s whereabouts to contact 911 or the University of Minnesota Police Department at 612-624-2677.

Authorities appeared extremely concerned for the well-being of the teen, who had not been seen since he left 17th Avenue Residence Hall.

In the wake of the 19-year-old’s disappearance, multiple search organizations amplified authorities' plea for information regarding the missing teen's whereabouts online.

“The University of Minnesota Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man. Maddi has not been seen since he left the 17th Avenue Residence Hall on Oct. 21 around 2:40 a.m. Anyone with information on Sumith Maddi’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the University of Minnesota Police Department at 612-624-2677.”
Image via screenshot Facebook
As several people shared the message, the online community rallied behind the missing person, praying for his safe return. Reacting to the post, a person wrote:

“Oh NO! I hope he is found soon & safe. Oh gosh, why would you leave your place at that time of the morning??”
Image via screenshot/Facebook
A social media user, while expressing concern for Sumith Maddi's well-being, intoned a bible phrase:

“I hope Sumith is okay and found safe. Psalm 9:9 assures; "Jehovah God will become a secure refuge for the oppressed, a secure refuge in times of distress.”

In a similar incident, Hunter Carroll, a 17-year-old Wayne County High School senior, was reported missing from Wayne County on Friday, October 20.

However, the teen last seen driving a red 1992 two-wheel drive Chevy Pickup with aluminum wheels and bearing the tag number 337-BJXL, was found dead in Mississippi on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the Wayne County Police Department announced Carroll was found dead in Saltillo, Mississippi. Furthermore, authorities said an investigation is underway to explore the circumstances surrounding Carroll’s death.

