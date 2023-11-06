Where was Tyler Goodrich last seen? Family issue plea for help in search of missing Lincoln man 

Tyler Goodrich, a 35-year-old Lincoln man, was reported missing after he disappeared on Friday, November 3, 2023, when he left his home for a run. Friends and family are now desperately trying to find the missing Lincoln man who vanished on his run near his home.

Concerns were raised after Goodrich, who was last seen in Lincoln, NE, in the vicinity of W Van Dorn and Hwy 77 near the running trail, did not return home on Friday. Friends and family said that they are searching the West Van Dorn streets area where his phone last pinged. However, at the time of writing this article, they have not found any leads to his whereabouts.

Goodrich, who is 6′2, 180 pounds, was last seen wearing gray pants and a shirt, as well as a Garmin watch.

Tyler Goodrich was slated to run at the Good Halfsy marathon on Sunday before he disappeared

Family and friends of missing Lincoln man Tyler Goodrich have issued a plea for information that would lead to his whereabouts. In multiple Facebook posts, family and friends said that they had filed a missing persons report with Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department and urged the public to contact them with information that would help locate Goodrich.

A family member said that Goodrich, who left on foot for a run from his home on Friday around 7.45 pm, was last seen in Lincoln, NE in the vicinity of W Van Dorn and Hwy 77 near the running trail. In a Facebook post, she wrote:

“Tanner’s cousin Tyler Goodrich left his home on foot Friday evening at approximately 7:45 pm and was last tracked in Lincoln, NE in the vicinity of W Van Dorn and Hwy 77 near the running trail. If you’ve seen him or have any information, please call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office at 402-441-6500 or his husband Marshall Vogel at 402-570-5010.”

Meanwhile, Goodrich’s mother said that her missing son’s phone was pinged at Southwest 10th and West Van Dorn streets late Friday night, but the device was not located in the area. He said:

“My son, Tyler Goodrich has gone missing. He left his home on foot 11-3-23. LPD is involved. His phone was pinged at 10th and van down late Friday night. If anyone knows anything please reach out. I am extremely worried. I love you, son.”

In a Facebook post, a friend revealed that Goodrich was slated to run at the Good Halfsy marathon on Sunday, November 5, before he went missing on Friday.

“Please, if anyone has seen or heard from my cousin Tyler Goodrich or knows where he is, contact Lancaster County Sheriffs at 402-441-6500. His family and friends are worried and just want him home safe. He is supposed to be running the Good Life Halfsy tomorrow, so keep an eye out if you are attending.”

As family and friends continue to search for the missing man, Goodrich's Facebook profile said that he worked at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.