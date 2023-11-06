"The noise is horrendous": Guy with axe video resurfaces on Twitter, backstory sparks disbelief online 

The re-emergence of a guy with an axe video on social media site X, formerly Twitter, where the victim was struck in the head with the blade in an unprovoked attack, has confounded netizens over the gratuitous nature of violence.

Lately, there has been a spike in the resurgence of disturbing videos on social media platforms. The clips have captivated the attention of a whole new crop of social media users who were seemingly unaware of the incident when it happened.

One such video included The Tulsa axe murder incident of 2022, where Riverhead native James Patterson, who had recently moved to Oklahoma, was struck in the head with an axe while sitting on the couch eating in the apartment.

In the video, the suspect, Israel Trejo, was holding the axe in the living room, which he was attempting to buy from a person. Shortly after, the suspect, Israel Trejo, without provocation, brings the blade down on Patterson’s head, who appeared oblivious to the unprovoked attack. The victim reportedly died from the injuries sustained during the attack.

The suspect who fled the scene was later apprehended and charged with first-degree murder, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Netizens react as Guy with axe video resurfaces online

The video of axe-wielding suspect Israel Trejo attacking James Patterson in an unprovoked incident has shocked and confused many social media users, with one stating, "The noise is horrendous.”

Screenshot via Twitter

Expand Tweet

Screenshot via Twitter

Meanwhile, several others wondered if the clip was real or fabricated to generate viral views.

Expand Tweet

The clip is real and the suspect was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole earlier this year. At the time, Tulsa County First Assistant DA Erik Grayless stated:

"This was one of the most traumatic ones to deal with. The level of brutality, the unprovoked attack, really the demonic aspect of this entire case, is difficult to get out of your head. I am thankful it is over and justice was served.”

What we know about the victim James Patterson

James Patterson (Image via GoFundMe)

The victim, James Patterson, was reportedly 22 years old when he was killed in the shocking attack. Patterson, who graduated from Riverhead High School in 2018, was reportedly a young aspiring musician who moved to Tulsa from New York.

A GoFundMe page launched by his family described him as a fiercely bright man. The page also said:

“Jimi had a great heart; he was very intelligent and was always the class clown keeping a smile on everyone’s face.”

At the time of the suspect’s sentencing, the victim's mother said that she was grateful that her son got some measure of justice.