Did Hamas bake a baby in an oven? Claim explored as Israeli first responder's claim sparks outrage online

Amid the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict, details of the Palestinian militant group’s gruesome October 7 massacre continue to emerge, shocking people across the world. One such claim included finding an Israeli baby in an oven who was allegedly burned alive.

In a recent conference, Eli Beer, the founder of the volunteer-based Israeli EMS organization United Hatzalah, described the alleged atrocities committed by Hamas to a crowd at the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas.

Beer, whose organization had some 900 volunteers on the ground, was reportedly among the first to arrive at the scene on October 7 after Hamas, in a surprise attack, killed 1400 Israelis, triggering the current war. Among a long list of appalling details, Beer recalled his volunteers had even seen babies placed in ovens.

"A little baby in the oven – These b**tards put these babies in the oven and put them in the oven. We found the kid a few hours later."

Shortly after, social media erupted with outraged comments directed at the brutality of the militant organization, which was accused of burning babies alive in the oven.

However, while in his initial statements, Beers seemingly accused Hamas of burning the baby alive in the oven, in an interview with the New York Sun, Beer clarified that they do not know what exactly transpired at the house where the baby was found dead in the oven.

Beer told the Sun that he does not know if the baby was placed there by Hamas or the parents who were trying to protect the child from the assailants who broke into their home and killed them before setting the house on fire.

Beer explained that since all the witnesses were dead, there was no way to find out if Hamas turned the oven on or if the baby died when they set the home ablaze after killing the parents. We cannot confirm if Hamas baked a baby alive in an oven.

There is no official confirmation on reports that Hamas Baked a baby in the oven

The report of the first responders finding a baby dead inside the oven was also confirmed by Asher Moskowitz, a member of an Israel Police recovery team and deputy head of the Elad branch of the United Hatzalah EMS organization.

In a recorded statement to The New York Sun, Moskowitz said that he handled the child’s body on the fourth day after the attack after it arrived at the IDF rabbinate’s Shura base in central Israel.

“As far as I could see,” Mr. Moskowitz said, “the body became swollen and as a result, the heating element of the oven had been touching the body itself.”

Moskowitz, citing other colleagues involved in processing the body, said that he was told that “they put him into the oven and they cooked the baby alive.” However, an Israeli journalist citing EMS groups and the IDF spokesman’s unit reported that they hadn’t yet encountered the case.

Meanwhile, a BBC Middle East correspondent, Jotam Confino, wrote on X that one child was "burned beyond recognition."

President Joe Biden calls for a humanitarian pause in Israel's escalating attack

In the conference Eli Beer, went on to accuse Hamas of allegedly beheading children. He also detailed seeing a four-month-pregnant woman’s fetus cut from her body and killed before the mother was killed.

According to the Messenger, in the past week, Israel has shown video recordings of the atrocities committed by Hamas to world journalists and leaders. However, the footage has not been made public out of respect for the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, the death toll continued to climb in Palestine as Israel continued bombing Gaza. According to multiple reports, over 9,000 Palestinians have been killed. U.S. and Arab leaders urged Israel to cease their attack on Gaza as innocent civilians continued to die. President Joe Biden suggested a humanitarian pause to let in aid for Palestinians.