Craig Mokhiber name origin explored as top UN official resigns over 'genocide' in Palestine 

In a scathing letter, Craig Mokhiber, the director of the New York office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, resigned from his post, citing the US, UK and Europe’s complicity in what he characterized as genocide of Palestinian civilians in Gaza by Israel.

While the UN official seemingly failed to mention Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel last month and the subsequent death of thousands of Jews, he did accuse Israel of war crimes against Palestinian civilians. Furthermore, Mokhiber accused the UN of failing in its duty to prevent the genocide, which he said was akin to their inaction to stop the culling of Tutsis in Rwanda, Muslims in Bosnia, the Yazidi in Iraqi Kurdistan and the Rohingya in Myanmar in the past.

The UN official also called for an effective end to the state of Israel and the establishment of a “single, democratic secular state in all of historic Palestine, with equal rights for Christians, Muslims, and Jews.”

“The current wholesale slaughter of the Palestinian people, rooted in an ethno-nationalist colonial-settler ideology, in continuation of decades of their systematic persecution and purging, based entirely upon their status as Arabs … leaves no room for doubt.”

Mokhiber, who was born in the United States to a Lebanese-American father, has worked for the UN since 1992, serving in many prominent roles, including senior human rights adviser in Palestine, Afghanistan and Sudan.

Per multiple reports, Mokhiber’s Lebanese heritage can supposedly be traced back to his paternal side. In the 1900’s, the UN official’s grandfather reportedly immigrated to the US from Lebanon. The Middle Eastern country took in several Palestinian refugees after they fled the conflict zone in 1948 during the war with Israel. The origin of the name Mokhiber can also be predominantly traced back to Lebanon and certain areas in Palestine.

All about Craig Mokhiber in the wake of his resignation from the UN over 'genocide' in Palestine

Craig Mokhiber, who dedicated his career to advancing human rights, with a focus on Palestine, lived in Gaza in the 1990s. Mokhiber, an international human rights lawyer, earned a law degree from Rutgers University and received a Master’s degree from Harvard Law School.

Throughout his career, the UN official's Lebanese heritage seemingly influenced his perspectives on human rights advocacy, primarily focussed on conflict zones like Palestine and Afghanistan. His time in Gaza also made him a staunch supporter of Palestinians and their right to freedom.

His recent letter chastising the UN for failing to stop what he perceived as 'genocide' of Palestinians did not surprise pro-Israeli groups who, in the past, had accused the UN official of supporting sanctions against Israel. At the time, he suggested Israel's treatment of Palestinians was similar to apartheid.

Meanwhile, Louis Charbonneau, the UN director at Human Rights Watch, extended his support and told the Guardian the UN official successfully highlighted the double standards in the International peace organization.

“You don’t have to agree with everything in the letter to see that he’s made a powerful and depressing case that the UN lost its way on human rights when it comes to Israel and Palestine, partly due to pressure from the US, Israel and other governments. It’s not too late to turn the UN ship around, but they need to do it quickly.”

In response to the letter, the UN told the Guardian that the human rights lawyer had announced his wish to retire in March 2024. They added that his view on Palestine is his personal outlook.