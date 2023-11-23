What happened to Carlos DeLeon? Suspect arrested as missing Guatemalan man found buried in backyard of LA home

Carlos DeLeon, a 35-year-old Guatemalan national missing since June 2023, was reportedly found buried in the North Hills backyard of a man identified as Russell Robinson. The Los Angeles Police Department, in a news release, said that Carlos DeLeon was reported missing by worried family members in mid-June.

The LAPD, who reportedly became involved in the search for DeLeon earlier this month, went to recover the remains from a San Fernando Valley residence in North Hills, California, on Tuesday, November 21, after they received the tip that a body might be buried in the area.

Authorities said that the intel led them to Russell Robinson’s property, where they noticed his backyard had gone through recent renovations. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a structure near the swimming pool area and some concrete foundations had been recently removed.

When authorities began excavating the area, they reportedly discovered Carlos DeLeon's remains. In a press release, the LAPD said:

“A structure located at the rear of the property was removed from its position. The concrete foundation under the structure was also removed. A careful excavation commenced, and the remains of DeLeon were located.”

What we know about Carlos DeLeon's death

Russell Robinson, 47, was taken into custody for the murder of missing Guatemala national Carlos DeLeon after his remains were found buried in Robinson’s backyard on Tuesday, November 21. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter LAPD said:

“Today, LAPD partnered with LAFD Search and Rescue and the LA Coroner’s Office during a missing person investigation that turned into a homicide. Detectives are relentlessly working to take a suspect into custody and bring justice to the victim and their family.”

In a press release, LAPD claimed that shortly before making the horrifying discovery, they received information that missing Guatemala national Carlos DeLeon was dead and was buried in the yard of a residence in the 16200 block of Community Court, in the city of North Hills. LAPD then obtained a search warrant to recover the remains on November 21, 2023.

“Information was received that DeLeon was deceased and buried in the rear yard of a residence in the 16200 block of Community Court, in the city of North Hills. A search warrant was obtained to recover the remains and served on the morning of November 21, 2023.”

In a press conference on Tuesday, LAPD Department Chief Alan Hamilton claimed detectives and police were “comfortable that we have the right person in custody.”

Robinson is reportedly being held at the Valley Jail in Van Nuys on $2 million bail as police continue to investigate the case.

While police explore the potential motive and circumstances that led to Carlos DeLeon’s murder, anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Valley Bureau Homicide Detective Moselle at (818) 374-9550.