Is Prince Louis missing a finger? Prince William Christmas card leaves internet baffled

A monochrome annual Christmas card snap featuring Prince William and Kate Middleton’s family has raised concerns after the couple’s youngest son, Prince Louis, appeared to be missing a finger.

The picture taken by Yorkshire photographer Josh Shinner and posted on The Prince and Princess of Wales X Account with the caption “Our family Christmas card for 2023” has left the internet baffled as it showed several editing mishaps.

The most glaring blunder appeared to be Prince Louis’ missing middle finger. In the picture, Princess Charlotte is seen sitting front and center of the chair surrounded by her family, dressed casually in a crisp white shirt and dark trousers.

Prince Louis, standing to Princess Charlotte’s right with his left hand resting his hand on the arm of his sister’s seat, appeared to be missing a finger.

Social media users who zoomed in on the image pointed out there was a large gap between the youngest prince's ring finger and the middle finger.

Upon closer inspection, it does appear that Prince Louis is missing a finger in the picture, which has been widely attributed to bad Photoshop online.

"Royal photographer goofed on this one": Netizens react to a snap of Prince Louis missing a finger

An annual Christmas card picture featuring the Prince and Princess of Wales’ family shared on X on December 9 has confounded social media users as it showed Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest son, Prince Louis, missing a finger.

The image of the young prince’s left arm with a wide gap between his ring finger and the middle finger has royal fans wondering if he has six fingers.

A social media user suggested that the young Prince deliberately bent back his middle finger in an attempt to be cheeky. Several others pointed out that the baffling image was a result of bad Photoshop. A netizen wrote:

“I’m not a fan of this photo, look at Louis & his left hand, what is going on with that, it looks photoshopped.”

In addition to the curious case of Prince Louis's middle finger, eagle-eyed social media users also pointed out other editing mishaps, including Prince William's missing leg. A social media user pointed out that Prince William’s left leg is noticeably absent from a gap in the chair.

“Where is Willy's bottom half? Considering the angle of his supposed right leg, should his left leg be visible in the chair opening unless he's trying to do a split?”

As several social media users continued to dissect the picture, others ignored the blunders and shared flattering comments below the post.

Meanwhile, a second Christmas card was also released this year featuring a colored image of King Charles and Queen consort Camilla.