“Meme King”: Prince Louis viral pictures and videos from King Charles’ coronation sparks memefest on social media

Prince Louis was among those who were present for the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London on May 6, 2023. However, the little prince has since been in the spotlight for another reason, as he was seen yawning during the event.

Louis was sitting alongside his sister Princess Charlotte and their mother Kate Middleton. Louis' mother and sister were also keeping a watch on him, and Charlotte also spoke to him occasionally as he was seemingly bored during the ceremony.

Prince Louis left the event while it was going on but returned at the end after the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla was over. As he was leaving Westminster Abbey in a carriage, he also waved to the public witnessing the coronation ceremony.

The public attention towards Louis was greater than before because he was absent from the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II last year. Louis' presence was confirmed after he was photographed alongside all of his siblings for the dress rehearsal.

Louis arrived at the event in a blue Dege and Skinner tunic and dress shoes, while Charlotte wore an Alexander McQueen dress, completing the look with a silver headpiece.

Netizens react to Prince Louis' yawning moment on Twitter

Prince Louis was the center of attraction at the coronation ceremony, and there were many reasons behind the same. However, netizens gave greater importance to the moment when he was yawning and reacted to the same on Twitter:

Hobbits Wife 💙 @HobbitsWife Littlest Prince (Louis?) is hilarious…. Yawn yawn scowl Littlest Prince (Louis?) is hilarious…. Yawn yawn scowl

Brittany Schwab @Zeldas216 Baby Prince Louis perfectly timed yawn. I’m dead. That’s gonna be the people’s prince for sure. #Coronation Baby Prince Louis perfectly timed yawn. I’m dead. That’s gonna be the people’s prince for sure. #Coronation

🥱 #Coronation The full on, open mouth yawn from Prince Louis The full on, open mouth yawn from Prince Louis 😂😂😂 🥱 #Coronation

Jøey Lev-Clark @joey_lev Prince Louis is all of us

YAWN Prince Louis is all of usYAWN

Princess Charlotte had to frequently check on her brother due to his behavior during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June last year. Charlotte and Louis made their carriage debut at the time, and Charlotte was stopping Louis from waving to the public when she took a short break, although Louis continued to wave again.

Meanwhile, a nanny was available at the palace during this year's ceremony to take Louis out of the ceremony if he misbehaved again like last time.

Prince Louis was not supposed to attend the coronation ceremony

Prince Louis was not supposed to attend the coronation for his behavior at Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022 (Image via Daniel Leal/Getty Images)

There were many uncertainties about the presence of Prince Louis at the coronation ceremony. A spokesperson for Kensington Palace added that the Prince and Princess of Wales were supposed to discuss and decide Louis' presence at the event. A palace source revealed at the time that he is only four years old.

During his appearance at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, Louis made some funny faces on the balcony. He was also seen covering his ears and screaming and even stuck his tongue out at his mother.

Louis' uncle Mike Tindall later appeared on The Good, the Bad & the Rugby podcast, saying that his behavior was a result of having a lot of sweets. He added:

"It's tough for the [kids to sit there]. They're all young. It's a long time."

Louis was born to William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, and is the fourth successor to the British throne.

