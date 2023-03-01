Who owns Frogmore cottage? Size and more explored amid reports of King Charles evicting Prince Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly being evicted from Frogmore Cottage, and Prince Andrew shall be residing there from now on, per the orders of King Charles.

So far, the royal couple has not been offered another place to stay. Frogmore Cottage is currently owned by the Crown estate. The eviction plans come after the release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare, and Harry and his father have not spoken to each other since then.

The cottage was featured in their Netflix soap opera. Prior to moving in, their renovation cost the Sovereign Grant £ 2.4 million.

The memoir revealed truths about the royal family unknown to the public in all these years, including an incident where Prince William pushed down Harry and that Queen Consort Camilla revealed everything about the brothers to the media.

Frogmore Cottage: Location, facilities, and more

Frogmore Cottage is located on the Frogmore Estate in Windsor, Berkshire. It is reported to be Queen Elizabeth II's favorite royal residence, and its occupants have also been the center of attraction all these years.

The house was constructed between 1680 and 1684, and Queen Victoria's mother, The Duchess of Kent, resided at the place for around 20 years. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became the owners of the estate, they spent £2.4 million to make some updates as Prince Charles did not offer them any financial help for the same.

The house has 10 bedrooms, a swimming pool guest house, and a tennis court. While Harry and Markle were doing the renovations, they apparently spent their savings on fixtures and fittings.

The duo will reportedly be taking away the items they own that are currently at Windsor Estate Cottage, and Andrew has already got the keys to Frogmore. However, a source for The Sun stated that while Andrew is not willing to shift to Frogmore anytime soon, Harry and Markle's eviction shall not be canceled in any manner.

Prince Harry is reportedly not invited to King Charles' coronation

Prince Harry might not attend King Charles' coronation ceremony (Image via Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince Harry's relationship with the royal family has been severely affected, and according to the latest reports that emerged in January 2023, he was not invited to King Charles' coronation. Royal insiders revealed that the decision came after Harry disclosed family secrets in his memoir.

Harry made some shocking claims in the book and mentioned that his father abandoned him following the demise of his mother. While speaking to The Times, a friend of the royal family said:

"The King is no less hurt because he personally hasn't been the focus of the majority of the anger and frustration of the book. He feels it as keenly, it is no less painful for him because the focus is on his son rather than him. There is a lot family pain."

According to Buckingham Palace insiders, King Charles was once ready to invite Harry and Meghan for the coronation following the release of the Netflix documentary. However, Harry rejected the request.

Although it remains to be seen whether Harry will be spotted at the coronation ceremony, he has claimed several times that he wants to reconcile with his family members.

