Where is Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' new school? Details explored as the family moves to Windsor

The Cambridge kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will be attending Lambrook School in Berkshire in September, since Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton have shifted to Windsor along with their kids. The school is located just around the corner from their new residence, Adelaide Cottage.

According to People, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are expected to be day students at the new school, while Prince George, 9, might opt for boarding options.

The Cambridge family. (Image Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

All about Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis' new institution Lambrook School

NEW: So after much speculation, confirmation that the Cambridge is shipping out to Windsor to live.

The junior Cambridge Royals will attend Lambrook High School in Berkshire in September as they move to Windsor. The move means that the family will be closer to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William's grandmother, who resides at Windsor castle.

Kensington Palace released a statement detailing George, Charlotte, and Louis' next phase in their educational endeavors:

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022."

It further stated:

"Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas's Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values to Thomas's."

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis' new school. (Image via Twitter/LambrookSchool)

Jonathan Perry, Headmaster of Lambrook School, also welcomed the Cambridge kids to his institution. His statement reads:

"We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community."

Exploring Lambrook School's posh interior





Duke and Duchess of Cambridge moving to Windsor with children set to start at new school

Lambrook School in Berkshire, which is a day and boarding school for children aged three to thirteen years, boasts a stunning property with 52 acres of ground and facilitates the learning of new sports and activities.

Other facilities including the school’s own orchard, nine distinct golf courses, woodland, a 25-meter swimming pool, and a cricket pitch for the students to use. The school also helps keen students learn the posh sport, polo.

We are so proud of our Athletes who are competing in the Schools' National Athletics Finals in Manchester today.

The school's website states that they are "keen to encourage children to develop their interests and explore things that they are passionate about." The website mentions that pupils participate in 'Enrichment Afternoon' on Mondays to learn about different activities.

As per a report from MyLondon, George, Charlotte, and Louis will be introduced to a brand new timetable at Lambrook School and a Saturday school.

As George and Charlotte were leaving their previous school, Thomas's Battersea, Ben Thomas, principal of Thomas's London Day Schools, said:

"We would like to thank George, Charlotte and all of our leaving pupils for upholding the school's values and for their many contributions to school life throughout their time at Thomas's.

According to the Mirror, fees for a term at Lambrook School can be £4,389 from Reception to Year 2, which would be the bracket in which Prince Louis falls. For pupils at Years 3-4, that would include Princess Charlotte, the fees would be £6,448 per term. For Years 5-8, where Prince George would belong, the fees would be £6,999 per term.

