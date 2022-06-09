Prince William and Kate Middleton address viral Prince Louis reactions from Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

On June 3, Friday, the youngest son of Kate Middleton and Prince William, Prince Louis, went viral as he was snapped throwing a tantrum at the event of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. Later on Monday, June 6, Middleton and Prince William took to Twitter to comment on the four-year-old's behavior.
In a chain of tweets, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge expressed their gratitude to the people of England for their support for the Queen's 70 years of reign. The couple's official tweet further mentioned that they had an "incredible time" at the event.
The last tweet in the chain read:
"We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…"
This was also followed by a "rolling eye" emoji to reference the juvenile tantrum by Prince Louis.
What were some of the viral moments of Prince Louis at Queen's Platinum Jubilee event?
The viral pictures from the event showcased the four-year-old covering his ears during the flypast to commemorate each year of the Queen's reign. He was seen joshing about with his tongue out in multiple pictures, which fetched reactions of amusement from his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.
In one of the snaps, Louis was seen energetically waving from the Buckingham Palace balcony, which prompted an intervention from his sister Princess Charlotte and his mother. He later teased his mother as he covered her mouth and blew raspberries at her. At the event, Louis playfully irked his seven-year-old sister when he laid back on his seat with his feet on Charlotte's lap. In another moment, the elder sister intervened to prevent Prince Louis from putting his hand in his mouth.
According to the UK's Daily Star, lip-reader Jeremy Freeman attempted to recreate a conversation between the mother and son at the event. Freeman told the publication that the young Royal appeared to be irritated when Kate Middleton reportedly told him to stop picking his nose. As per Freeman, Middleton told Louis, "You have to," to which the prince answered, "I don't want to." He later proceeded to cover his mother's mouth in an attempt to 'shush' Middleton.
The lip-leader further revealed that the four-year-old also asked Queen Elizabeth II whether the Red Arrows aerobatics team of the Royal Air Force was coming to the event. The Queen reportedly replied, "I hope so." However, Louis occasionally appeared to be bored at the Platinum Jubilee event, as he was photographed yawning multiple times.
Fans react to Prince Louis' viral moments from Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
Following the viral snaps of Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee, legions of followers took to Twitter to express their appreciation for the preschooler. A few even labeled him their favorite member of the royal family.
Meanwhile, some parents took to Twitter to express that it was completely normal for a child to behave in such a way. Louis' pictures at the event also fetched a comment from former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who stated that she understood him. Some also commended Kate Middleton for the parenting skills she displayed when the four-year-old was bored at the event.