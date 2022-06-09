Prince William and Kate Middleton address viral Prince Louis reactions from Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

On June 3, Friday, the youngest son of Kate Middleton and Prince William, Prince Louis, went viral as he was snapped throwing a tantrum at the event of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. Later on Monday, June 6, Middleton and Prince William took to Twitter to comment on the four-year-old's behavior.

In a chain of tweets, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge expressed their gratitude to the people of England for their support for the Queen's 70 years of reign. The couple's official tweet further mentioned that they had an "incredible time" at the event.

The last tweet in the chain read:

"We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…"

This was also followed by a "rolling eye" emoji to reference the juvenile tantrum by Prince Louis.

What were some of the viral moments of Prince Louis at Queen's Platinum Jubilee event?

The viral pictures from the event showcased the four-year-old covering his ears during the flypast to commemorate each year of the Queen's reign. He was seen joshing about with his tongue out in multiple pictures, which fetched reactions of amusement from his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.

In one of the snaps, Louis was seen energetically waving from the Buckingham Palace balcony, which prompted an intervention from his sister Princess Charlotte and his mother. He later teased his mother as he covered her mouth and blew raspberries at her. At the event, Louis playfully irked his seven-year-old sister when he laid back on his seat with his feet on Charlotte's lap. In another moment, the elder sister intervened to prevent Prince Louis from putting his hand in his mouth.

According to the UK's Daily Star, lip-reader Jeremy Freeman attempted to recreate a conversation between the mother and son at the event. Freeman told the publication that the young Royal appeared to be irritated when Kate Middleton reportedly told him to stop picking his nose. As per Freeman, Middleton told Louis, "You have to," to which the prince answered, "I don't want to." He later proceeded to cover his mother's mouth in an attempt to 'shush' Middleton.

The lip-leader further revealed that the four-year-old also asked Queen Elizabeth II whether the Red Arrows aerobatics team of the Royal Air Force was coming to the event. The Queen reportedly replied, "I hope so." However, Louis occasionally appeared to be bored at the Platinum Jubilee event, as he was photographed yawning multiple times.

Fans react to Prince Louis' viral moments from Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Following the viral snaps of Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee, legions of followers took to Twitter to express their appreciation for the preschooler. A few even labeled him their favorite member of the royal family.

MattinWoolwich @MattWWoolwich Prince George looks like he’s sending Louis on with five minutes to go to try get a winner, while William gives him the instructions. Prince George looks like he’s sending Louis on with five minutes to go to try get a winner, while William gives him the instructions. https://t.co/54fHLtccvq

Burlington Real Estate and PR Oldham @RealOldham We are not in the business of Child Psychology or related fields. However, we are parents and therefore believe we should also have our say as we qualify to comment on Prince Louis and his mother. We think this was great parenting by #KateMiddleton We are not in the business of Child Psychology or related fields. However, we are parents and therefore believe we should also have our say as we qualify to comment on Prince Louis and his mother. We think this was great parenting by #KateMiddleton https://t.co/oCQ70MFDFB

Jen Psaki @jrpsaki as a parent of a four year old not in line to the throne. Prince Louis we see you and we understand you as a parent of a four year old not in line to the throne. Prince Louis we see you and we understand you

Isa @isaguor



Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte The Duchess of Cambridge and Mia Tindall’ reaction when Prince Louis was celebrating



Prince George’s reaction is the best



Gif: tumblr, willandkate Nooo this is so cute!Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte The Duchess of Cambridge and Mia Tindall’ reaction when Prince Louis was celebratingPrince George’s reaction is the bestGif: tumblr, willandkate Nooo this is so cute! 😭😭Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte The Duchess of Cambridge and Mia Tindall’ reaction when Prince Louis was celebrating 😂Prince George’s reaction is the best 😂Gif: tumblr, willandkate https://t.co/6eS3zmNFQi

Isa @isaguor A message from His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge A message from His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge https://t.co/AxozGWTkI4

Belle @RoyallyBelle_



They have such a sweet relationship🥰

#PlatinumJubileePageant Prince Charles holding his grandson Prince Louis!They have such a sweet relationship🥰 Prince Charles holding his grandson Prince Louis!They have such a sweet relationship🥰#PlatinumJubileePageant https://t.co/BhoNq38eEl

Isa @isaguor I'm sure Prince Charles has a special relationship with his grandchildren but with Prince Louis you can tell it's different. You can see how close they are. There's a certain connection between them that is beautiful to see. It's beautiful to see Charles being a grandfather. I'm sure Prince Charles has a special relationship with his grandchildren but with Prince Louis you can tell it's different. You can see how close they are. There's a certain connection between them that is beautiful to see. It's beautiful to see Charles being a grandfather. https://t.co/CUWrljHjaG

Isa @isaguor



Prince William in 1988/Prince Louis in 2022 like father, like sonPrince William in 1988/Prince Louis in 2022 like father, like son 😂😂Prince William in 1988/Prince Louis in 2022 https://t.co/Tde8k4LWQM

Belle @RoyallyBelle_ Amazing how few people on twitter seem to have spent time with an energetic 4 year old boy before.



Prince Louis’ behaviour today was completely normal. Leave him be, he’s a literal CHILD. Amazing how few people on twitter seem to have spent time with an energetic 4 year old boy before.Prince Louis’ behaviour today was completely normal. Leave him be, he’s a literal CHILD. https://t.co/fBDZLu3wJ0

Mark Hamill @MarkHamill Other top contenders include: I relate so strongly to Prince Louis of Cambridge's discomfort with public scrutiny, I think he might be my new favorite royal.Other top contenders include: I relate so strongly to Prince Louis of Cambridge's discomfort with public scrutiny, I think he might be my new favorite royal.👑 Other top contenders include: https://t.co/uhCrjo6FnM

abby🌻 @The_Cambridgess

#TroopingTheColour The Queen and Prince William/The Queen and Prince Louis The Queen and Prince William/The Queen and Prince Louis❤#TroopingTheColour https://t.co/H2Da7vo3V9

Belle @RoyallyBelle_

#PlatinumJubilee The Queen’s serene smile in contrast to Prince Louis’ expression is hilarious The Queen’s serene smile in contrast to Prince Louis’ expression is hilarious😭#PlatinumJubilee https://t.co/flFqB6PLit

Belle @RoyallyBelle_



#PlatinumJubilee Catherine laughing at Prince Louis’ balcony antics is everything Catherine laughing at Prince Louis’ balcony antics is everything😂#PlatinumJubilee https://t.co/RiymNY1dKN

Meanwhile, some parents took to Twitter to express that it was completely normal for a child to behave in such a way. Louis' pictures at the event also fetched a comment from former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who stated that she understood him. Some also commended Kate Middleton for the parenting skills she displayed when the four-year-old was bored at the event.

