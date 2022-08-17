"Two of my favs working together for a good cause, I love this so much"- Tennis fans react to Roger Federer & Kate Middleton jointly raising money for children's charities ahead of Laver Cup 

Ahead of the 2022 Laver Cup, the Dutchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and former World No. 1 Roger Federer will collaborate on a fundraiser for children's charities.
The Duchess and the tennis veteran will raise money for underprivileged kids by giving them all the earnings from tickets to the Laver Cup Open Practice Day event in London on September 22, according to a statement published by Laver Cup. The pair will participate in a special pre-tournament activity.
The money will be donated to the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and Action for Children, two charities. Action for Children strives to help children in need while the LTA Tennis Foundation funds programs to increase the accessibility of tennis for children.
According to a People report, Federer will also let East London kids between the ages of eight and 15 play with him in an effort to inspire kids of all backgrounds to take up the sport.
Tennis fans expressed their excitement on Twitter after news of the initiative broke, with the majority commending Roger Federer and Kate Middleton for their outstanding work.
A user believed this was the kind of charitable partnership they had been hoping for.
"This is exactly the kind of sporty charity collaborations I've been hoping the DOC does for many years, I hope she participates in a match or 5," a user wrote.
Another supporter tweeted that it is 'wonderful news' that the pair are teaming up for a greater cause.
"This is wonderful news!! I can’t wait to see our Duchess and Federer teaming up for a great cause," a user stated.
Another user was amazed that two of their favorite people were collaborating for a good cause.
"Two of my favs working together for a good cause. I love this so much," another user added.
Here are a few more reactions:
Roger Federer to make a comeback at the Laver Cup 2022
Roger Federer has been on the sidelines for over a year after losing to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of SW19 last year. Since then, the Swiss has undergone knee surgery and has been resting, rehabilitating and training for a comeback to the tour.
The 40-year-old announced that he will participate in his home tournament in Basel later this year and the 2022 Laver Cup, where he will join hands with Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic.
Along with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud, the "Big 4" will compete for team Europe under Bjon Borg's leadership, with the esteemed group of players competing together for the very first time.
Meanwhile, Team World will be captained by John McEnroe, with Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Diego Schwartzman and Jack Sock confirmed to participate in the tournament this year.