Roger Federer after QF loss to Hurkacz: "I would like to play Wimbledon again but at my age, you're just never sure what's around the corner"

Roger Federer suffered a thumping 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-0 defeat at the hands of Hubert Hurkacz in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Wednesday. While Hurkacz did play some quality tennis throughout the match, Federer was listless at best, as he crashed to his first straight-sets defeat at SW19 since 2002.

Given his age and recent tryst with injuries, many wondered in the aftermath of his brutal loss if they had seen the last of Roger Federer at Wimbledon. Naturally, the 20-time Major champion was asked that question during his press conference, but Federer refused to give a direct answer.

The 39-year-old pointed out how his foremost goal after returning from injury was to play at Wimbledon last year, which was scuppered by another surgery together with the pandemic-enforced cancelation of the tournament.

Roger Federer then revealed he would be discussing his future course of action with his team in the coming days.

"I don't know, I really don't know (if that was the last time he played at Wimbledon)," Federer said. "I got to regroup. My goal was always, for the last year and more, to try and play another Wimbledon. The initial goal, like you know, was to play last year. That was never going to happen, plus the pandemic hit."

"I was able to make it this year, which I'm really happy about," he added. "Like I said, with everything that comes after Wimbledon, we were always going to sit down and talk about it because clearly now Wimbledon is over. I got to take a few days."

Roger Federer further claimed he would attempt to have the discussion as early as Wednesday night. He then gave a more positive outlook about his future, asserting that was going to work on his physicality and try to be "more competitive" going forward.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion also claimed he and his team were happy with his showing at this year's Wimbledon. Roger Federer acknowledged he would like to return to the Championships in the future, but cautioned that things can be unpredictable at his age.

"Obviously we're going to speak a little bit tonight, depending on how I feel, then the next couple of days as well," Roger Federer went on. "Then we go from there, just see, okay what do I need to do to get in better shape so I can be more competitive."

"I'm actually very happy I made it as far as I did here and I actually was able to play Wimbledon at the level that I did after everything I went through," he added. "The team and me were actually very happy I made the quarters here. Of course I would like to play it again but at my age you're just never sure what's around the corner."

Roger Federer added that at the moment he is finding it difficult to play the kind of shots that he did with ease during his best years.

"Clearly there's still a lot of things missing in my game that maybe 10, 15, 20 years ago were very simple and very normal for me to do," Roger Federer said. "Nowadays they don't happen naturally anymore."

"I felt very disappointed, but I could go for a nap right now" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer walking across the player's bridge after his loss

Roger Federer admitted that the defeat stung, and that he was "exhausted" in its aftermath. The Swiss also explained that after a crushing loss like this, it feels like you've got a weight lifted off your shoulders.

"I felt very disappointed in the moment itself, I still am," Roger Federer said. "At the same time there's always a weight that falls off your shoulders when a tournament is over, when a huge goal is made or missed. It doesn't matter actually. You feel the weight is gone and you're exhausted. I feel horribly exhausted. I could go for a nap right now. That's how I feel."

Roger Federer went on to assure everyone, however, that his feeling of disappointment was temporary. The Swiss believes he will be his "old self" and "totally fine" again in a few days' time.

"I know I will be upbeat again shortly," Federer said. "I know how I am in these situations. I feel like I go maybe very hard on myself, I get very sad. And then, go by a few hours, maybe even a few days, and I'll be totally fine again, I'll be my old self."

