Resurfaced clip of Prince William and Kate Middleton partying before their wedding goes viral online

A TikTok clip of Prince William and Kate Middleton partying together during their college days has gone viral over the internet.

The short clip, uploaded by user @danideeeee1, has garnered over 4 million views on the platform and showcases a montage of pictures of the royal couple partying hard throughout the United Kingdom before their marriage.

Some users have dubbed these pictures "normal." The footage contains candid stills of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge partying with friends. Other images show Kate Middleton and Prince William surrounded by paparazzi, sitting in a car.

At the time, the couple were students at St. Andrews University in Scotland. They went on to marry in 2011 and are now parents to three children.

A brief timeline of Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship

Prince William and Kate Middleton first met in 2001 when they were students at St. Andrews University in Scotland. They became "very close friends" after spending almost a year in each other's company.

While talking to Tom Bradby of ITV News in 2010, Prince William recalled how he felt when he first saw Middleton.

"When I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her, and then I knew there was possibly something I wanted to explore there, but we ended up being friends for a while."

After being friends for over a year, they moved into a four-bedroom apartment with their two friends, Fergus Boyd and Olivia Bleasdale. As time passed, feelings started blossoming between the two "roomies" and ultimately turned romantic.

In 2003, they moved out of the four-room apartment and got their own place before making their relationship public in 2004.

The couple broke up briefly in 2007. In the same interview, Prince William spoke about their brief time apart, stating:

"We did split up for a bit, but that was just, we were both very young, it was at university, and we were both sort of defining ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff. It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up."

Meanwhile, Kate also revealed that the brief break-up made her a "stronger person."

"I at the time wasn't very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person. You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realized — I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you're younger — and I really valued that time for me, as well."

They patched up soon after and Kate Middleton was seen at several public events with Prince William. They got engaged in 2010 while vacationing in Kenya, South Africa.

In the same interview, The Duke of Cambridge said:

"It was about three weeks ago, on holiday in Kenya. We had a little private time away together with some friends, and I just decided that it was the right time, really. We'd been talking about marriage for a while, so it wasn't a massively big surprise, but I took her up somewhere nice in Kenya, and I proposed."

The couple of many years tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London amidst a crowd of 1,900 people.

They soon became parents to three beautiful children, Prince George (9), Princess Charlotte (7), and Prince Louis (4).

