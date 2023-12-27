Paramore fans have been left weary after the popular rock band wiped off their social media posts along with their profile pictures. Internet users believe that they are disbanding as they had expressed doubts over what the future holds in a recent interview.

For those uninitiated, Paramore is a legendary punk-pop and emo band, led by singer Hayley Williams. They released a series of chart-topping albums, including After Laughter, Riot! and The Final Riot! amongst others.

Fans of the Hard Times creators were left confused after the band scrubbed off every single post on their Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) accounts.

However, their Facebook pages remained as it was. Pre-existing posts continued to be seen on the social networking site. Yet, the profile picture was removed from the account.

Their Discord page has also reportedly been wiped out.

Their official website, paramore.net has been emptied as well. The landing page now reads- “404 Not Found. The requested URL was not found on this server.” Furthermore, Hayley Williams has removed her personal Instagram account's posts too.

In light of the same, several netizens took to X to share speculations about the band disbanding.

“Just preparing for a new album idgaf”: Paramore’s social media activity leaves netizens concerned

As rumors of the band calling it quits continued to spread like wildfire, some shared their denial about the same, while others shared their hilarious reactions to the sudden internet activity. A few memes on X read:

Netizens also took to Paramore’s official subreddit to discuss the band’s recent activity. Many believe that the band is either changing labels or are releasing a new self-titled album.

Paramore had hinted about disbanding in the past

In a recent UPROXX interview, the music group revealed that they were “uncertain” about what the future holds for them ahead of their This Is Why tour. They revealed that they had fulfilled all of their label obligations and were free to do as they chose.

The band also posted the snippet of the interview on their official Instagram account earlier this month. They said in the same:

“Now that Paramore has spent the year touring behind This IS Why (and making sure to take better care of themselves while they’re at it), a chapter of the band’s career has come to a close. They’ve now fulfilled all label obligations and are effectively free agents. As for the future of Paramore, all three members agree that there’s a level of uncertainty.”

It is also worth noting that despite rumors of them disbanding spreading like wildfire, they are expected to open for Taylor Swift on the European and the U.K. leg of her The Eras Tour.

They are also expected to play at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO on January 13, along with other bands like Yellowcard, The 1975, The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds to Mars, BUSH, loveleytheband, and The Last Dinner Party.

Fans are now waiting for the band to address what the future holds.