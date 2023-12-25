“The new king of pop”: Fans elated as Taylor Swift ties Elvis Presley as the soloist with most weeks at #1 in US albums chart history

Taylor Swift has officially tied with Elvis Presley for the record of being the solo artist with the most weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, an incredible accomplishment. Swift's album "1989 (Taylor’s Version)" has returned to the top spot for the fourth week without a tie, thrilling fans and solidifying her place as the new pop queen.

The New King of Pop: Taylor Swift's Record-Tying Triumph on Billboard 200

In this historic milestone, the Luminate data reveals that this achievement marks Swift's 67th week at No. 1, demonstrating how quickly she has accomplished this goal. If she continues to rule in the upcoming weeks, the record ties her to Elvis Presley, paving the way for her potentially historic moment.

As Taylor Swift is on the verge of breaking Elvis Presley's record, she will officially surpass Presley and become the solo artist with the most weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 chart if "1989 (Taylor's Version)" remains at the top of the following list. Fans are incredibly excited since Swift's unmatched success trajectory indicates that she has the potential to change the course of history.

Swift's record-breaking success isn't limited to just one album. She has three albums that rank in the top 10, according to the most recent rankings. In addition to "1989," "Midnights" comes in third place with 75,000 units, while "Lover" comes in seventh place with 60,000 units. The fact that Swift has released multiple albums attests to her broad appeal and ongoing success.

In the most recent chart week, "1989 (Taylor's Version)" moved an incredible 136,000 units, up 25% from the previous week. Hits Daily Double predicts strong record sales, with "1989" leading the way at roughly 85,000 copies. This validates Taylor Swift's supremacy in tangible sales, particularly considering her loyal fan base's inclination towards vinyl.

Swift has accomplished a great deal, but it will be difficult for her to top The Beatles' record of 132 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Fans are hopeful that Swift will eventually leave a lasting impression on the legendary Beatles record, considering her prolific output and ongoing popularity.

A significant turning point in the Billboard 200 chart's history, Taylor Swift's achievement of tying Elvis Presley's record is more than a personal victory. Swift's path confirms that she is a trailblazer and paves the way for what may be an unparalleled run at the top of the charts, as she is about to eclipse one of the most enduring characters in the music industry. Swift, the new pop royalty, is making history, and the whole music industry is watching with bated breath.