Taylor Swift's 1989 re-recording: Tracklist, release date, how to pre-order, and all we know so far

Taylor Swift announced her highly anticipated album, 1989 (Taylor's Version), during an electrifying performance at her recent concert in the Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Taylor's original 1989 album, which first dropped in 2014 and became a massive hit, is now receiving a fresh new take. Swift shared the exciting news on August 9, a date, that fans believe, reflected her fascination with numbers.

Throughout her performance, she teased the announcement by donning new blue variations of her iconic tour outfits, creating a buzz among her devoted fans. Later, Taylor Swift announced officially via her Twitter handle that 1989 (Taylor's Version) will be out on October 27, 2023, and its CD presale is going live on on her official website.

Taylor Swift @taylorswift13 ! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done… pic.twitter.com/JFYOWhBxhj Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The album CD presale can be accessed on her official website via (taylor.lnk.to/1989TaylorsVersion) with different price ranges for every CD:

1989 (Taylor's Version) Vinyl - $31.89,

1989 (Taylor's Version) CD - $12.89

1989 (Taylor's Version) Cassette - $19.89

1989 (Taylor's Version) Digital Album- $11.89

Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) album will

feature 21 songs, include five additional songs

Taylor Swift's 1989 original album comprises 16 songs, including the deluxe edition songs as well. However, the upcoming 1989 (Taylor's Version) will include a total of 21 songs, expanding upon the original album's 16 tracks. Among these, five songs have never been heard before, which has added an extra layer of excitement for her fans.

Here is the complete tracklist of Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) album:

Welcome to New York

Blank Space

Style

Out of the Woods

All You Had to Do Was Stay

Shake It Off

I Wish You Would

Bad Blood

Wildest Dreams

How You Get the Girl

This Love

I Know Places

Clean

The deluxe edition:

Wonderland

You Are In Love

New Romantics

Kendrick Lamar, Selena Gomez, Harry Styles, and Jack Antonoff are the possible collaborators on the 1989 (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez perform onstage during the Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour at the Rose Bowl on May 19, 2018, in Pasadena, California (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Insider reports suggest that Kendrick Lamar might return for a remix of the track Bad Blood, which was initially released as the fourth single from the original 1989 album but was not included in the official tracklist.

Jack Antonoff, a consistent creative partner of Swift's, is another likely collaborator. He co-wrote and produced several songs on the original 1989 album, and his involvement in the remakes has been a staple in the Taylor's Version series.

Other producers who played a key role in the original 1989 album include Noel Zancanella, Ali Payami, Mattman & Robin, Greg Kurstin, Nathan Chapman, Imogen Heap, and the renowned Swedish duo Max Martin and Shellback.

Fans are already buzzing with excitement about potential guest appearances on the new album. Harry Styles, who reportedly served as inspiration for some of the original tracks, and Selena Gomez, a longtime friend and former tour mate, are among the most speculated collaborators. Additionally, names like Troye Sivan, MUNA, and Katy Perry have been mentioned by fans as exciting possibilities.

With the upcoming release of 1989 (Taylor's Version), Swift's fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to experience her iconic album in a whole new light, with potential surprises and fresh collaborations to look forward to.

Taylor Swift is re-recording her albums after Scooter Braun acquired her masters in a $300m deal

Back in 2019, Taylor Swift surprised everyone by saying she would record her first six albums again. This happened because Scooter Braun had received the rights to her old masters when he made a $300 million deal with her old music company.

Scooter Braun is a music manager who has worked with famous artists like Justin Bieber. Braun owned the rights to Taylor Swift's first six albums when he made a deal with her old music company and acquired the label Big Machine Records. Even albums like 1989 and Reputation, which Taylor Swift released under Big Machine Records, became part of this deal.

The singer-songwriter now wants to record these albums again in order to have control over them. She's also planning to give all the money she makes from these new recordings to charity.

Swift already released a new version of her album Fearless on April 9, 2021. Then, on November 12, 2021, she released another new version of her album Red. Fans really liked the new versions, many of which debuted number on the Billboard 200 chart and sold over 1.2 million copies in its first week.

Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the new versions of her albums 1989 and Reputation.