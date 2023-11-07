What was the age gap between Elvis and Priscilla? Explained

In Hollywood, a town that has seen its fair share of May-December romances, the love story of Elvis and Priscilla Presley still sparks conversations decades after the King left the building.

The buzz around their age gap has resurfaced, not only as a footnote in rock 'n' roll history but as the central theme of Sofia Coppola's new film, Priscilla. Let's cut to the chase.

Priscilla Beaulieu was just 14 when she locked eyes with a 24-year-old Elvis. The scene was set in Germany, where Elvis, donning his military uniform rather than a rhinestone jumpsuit, was throwing a party on September 13, 1959.

The meeting, which read like a script from a Hollywood golden-age flick, would set the course for a controversial yet iconic relationship.

Heartbreak hotel to honeymoon hideaway: A Priscilla x Elvis story

Their romance unfolded with all the twists and turns of an Elvis melody. According to Albert Goldman's biography Elvis, the King was head over blue suede shoes for Priscilla from the get-go.

However, her parents nearly nixed the relationship before it could hit the second verse. Only Elvis' promise to keep the young Priscilla out of the after-hours limelight allowed their courtship to continue.

Fast forward to 1966: Elvis, perhaps mindful of the "morals clause" dangling over his career like the sword of Damocles, proposed to Priscilla.

On May 1, 1967, Priscilla, now 21, became Mrs. Presley in a Las Vegas wedding that was more about satisfying the moral watchdogs than about throwing a bash for their inner circle.

In the twilight of Elvis' career and in the ensuing years, Priscilla remained steadfast in defending the age gap. She's on record in Entertainment Weekly, insisting that Elvis respected her youthful age, emphasizing that their early relationship was more about emotional connection than physical intimacy.

However, the notion been debated in the court of public opinion and biographical accounts.

Viva Las Vegas: The legacy and the silver screen

Theirs was a story that captured the world's imagination: a King and his young consort navigating the treacherous waters of fame and passion.

However, beyond the glare of the stage lights, it was a story marked by its share of turmoil. By 1972, after a series of mutual infidelities, their marriage came to an end, but the narrative of their time together continued to fascinate the public.

Coppola's Priscilla aims to strip back the veneer of celebrity and reveal the woman behind the Presley name. Priscilla herself, in a move that's rare for a biopic, has lent her voice and perspective as an executive producer. Her participation suggests a commitment to authenticity over scandal.

It's a role that's got Priscilla herself on tenterhooks, as she confided about the eerie experience of watching her past unspool on the big screen.

It's not just about reliving memories; it's about sharing the visceral emotions of a young girl in the whirlwind of fame with an audience she hopes will understand the complexity of her journey.

Sofia Coppola's decision to take on this project was met with both enthusiasm and respect from Priscilla. Coppola shared with The Associated Press that although Priscilla wasn't initially seeking a cinematic portrayal, she entrusted Coppola with her story out of admiration for her previous work.

This cinematic dive into the Presleys' past promises to offer an intimate look at one of the most scrutinized relationships in the pantheon of rock 'n' roll. With an age gap that continues to ignite debate, Priscilla is set to peel back the layers of a story we thought we knew, bringing us face-to-face with humanity at its heart.

So, with the curtain set to rise on this latest portrayal, the question lingers – what will the audience see in the girl who was just 14 when she met the soon-to-be King of Rock 'n' Roll?